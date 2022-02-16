Following an undefeated 7-0 run in district play, the New Iberia Senior High Yellow Jacket basketball team began the District 3-5A Tournament as the No. 1 seed and hosted No. 8 seed Lafayette High on Monday.
NISH, currently the No. 7 seed in Class 5A, entered the game with a 24-7 record. The Yellow Jackets had previously defeated Lafayette 68-53 in district play.
NISH had a slow start to the game, but head coach Chad Pourciau increased the intensity by shouting encouragement to his team and demanding that the tempo of the game be ramped up.
Wayne Randall-Bashay led the scoring for the Yellow Jackets with 16 points. Tylin Bray added 15 of his own, and both Christian Walker and Kylan Dugas scored 7. Kevonte Landry led the scoring for Lafayette High with 12 points.
Despite winning the game, Pourciau said that his team’s slow start wasn’t the game plan he had envisioned for the tournament.
“It wasn’t the plan at all, but I saw this coming from a mile away,” said Pourciau. “We played Westgate (on Saturday), got real (excited) for that game, and then we had just beat Lafayette on Friday, so you have to turn around and play them again.”
“That’s high school kids, you beat them by 15 the first time and then sleepwalk. That’s what it was. I’m disappointed in our performance, for sure.”
“Bottom line is that we have to play better than we did tonight,” reiterated Pourciau. “I’m not happy with the performance, we have to turn the page and be better on Wednesday.”
NISH progressed to face Acadiana in the semifinals of the tournament on Wednesday. Tip off will be at 6:30 p.m. at New Iberia Senior High. The winner will progress to face either Barbe on Southside in the tournament final held on Friday.