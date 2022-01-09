The New Iberia Senior High boys soccer team finally slayed its Goliath, beating Acadiana High School 4-0 in a game that saw the Yellow Jackets outclass their opponents from one end of the pitch to the other.
NISH opened the scoring with a well-worked attack that resulted in an Acadiana own goal. Sensing weakness, the Yellow Jackets turned up the pressure. A strong shot at the Acadiana goalkeeper was too much for him to handle, and Fernando Ayala easily scored off the rebound before halftime.
The second half was even better for NISH, which was finally able to connect their passes to the forwards and run at a tired Acadiana defense. Kevin Martinez played a fantastic ball forward for Cylan Peltier, who wasted no time in slotting it into the net.
With 28 minutes left in the game, Acadiana was forced to stretch its formation to try to score a goal, which left spaces open for NISH to exploit. Despite the increased attacking pressure, Acadiana looked toothless in front of goal, losing almost every 50/50 ball. With minutes remaining in the game, John Langlinais scored the fourth goal which sealed the victory.
The person on the Acadiana roster who put up the most fight was head coach Jan-Scott Richard, who also is the Mayor of Scott. Richard decided to get into an aggressive argument with the assistant referee over calls he felt were not being given, insinuating that the connections the referee crew had to New Iberia was influencing their performance. The truth is, however, that Acadiana was outplayed in every position by NISH.
“It feels good,” said NISH coach Casey Friend. “I’ll give it to Acadiana, Jan (Richard) called and said that he had four players out due to COVID protocols. He said that he was shifting players all around the field. We had two players out, but our two aren’t as crucial as his four.
“I’m still pumped up, because Acadiana is Acadiana. I don’t care if it’s a weak Acadiana, they’re still skilled and technical. I feel like our intensity was great. We wanted it today, and when the boys want it they can get an upset. It’s which team comes out at this point, but right now I think they’re gaining a little boost. I’m realistic, as long as we keep grinding, we can get results.”
NISH fielded its preferred starting 11 for the first time in 2022, which Friend said allowed his team to control the tempo of the game.
“There are a couple of players that we got back that we didn’t have against Terrebonne. Willie (Trosclair) came back in, so I put him back in the center,” Friend said. “I put Hayden Norris out on the right and it was a hell of a difference. I have more of a senior-stout back line, and I can put Kevin (Martinez) or (Ethan) Bailey in front of them and control most of the game due to those players.”
Friend said that despite his team’s performance, he is always worried about the possibility that COVID protocols could cause problems.
“Unfortunately, I’m afraid of corona (virus), because if we lose any of those players, I have to shift everything,” he said. “That’s the name of the game right now. I almost wish school would go virtual just so we aren’t sitting next to anybody and we can finish our season. The bottom line is, if we stay healthy, we look good.”