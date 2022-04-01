The New Iberia Senior High baseball team suffered back-to-back defeats against Lafayette High, a 6-4 away loss on Saturday followed by a 15-2 home defeat on Tuesday.
The Yellow Jackets are 11-12 this season and 1-3 in district play. NISH will face another district doubleheader this weekend, as they host Acadiana on Thursday and travel to the Rams on Saturday.
Lafayette 6, NISH 4
Both teams began slowly in their first meeting of the district season, but a 3-run second inning gave the Lions the early lead at home. Despite hot and cold performances from NISH, the Lafayette side proved too consistent, scoring one run in the third, fourth, and fifth innings to force NISH into a corner. A seventh-inning ground out, pop out and fly out sealed the loss for the Yellow Jackets.
Christian Thomas led the scoring for NISH with two runs and two RBIs, including two home runs. Luke Landry retained his spot on the mound, throwing all six innings for the Yellow Jackets. Landry threw 59 strikes in 105 pitches and recorded four strikeouts and four batters walked.
Lafayette 15, NISH 2
Despite the home-field advantage, the Yellow Jackets struggled against the Lions, giving up five runs in the first inning and six in the third.
NISH struggled to get pitchers settled into the game, as senior Zachary Charles made way for Lucas Aucoin after facing just four batters. Aucoin pitched for just over two innings before making way for Thomas Collins, whose five strikeouts would be the only bright spot for NISH.
ollins finished the game with 30 strikes in 46 pitches.
Luke Landry, who played third and second base instead of his usual position as a pitcher, recorded one run and one RBI from a home run in the third inning. Bailey Lee added the only other RBI for the Yellow Jackets.
The Yellow Jackets are currently No. 32 in the Class 5A power ratings, which is the lowest spot to enter the playoffs. In district play, NISH sits at the bottom in a three-way tie with Comeaux and Acadiana, who also have a 1-3 district record.