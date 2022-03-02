Last year, Evan Hebert got the worst news a son could ever receive: his father, John Hebert, was diagnosed with esophageal cancer. John eventually went to beat his cancer, but the experience has changed Evan’s outlook on life, including the way he sees his favorite sport of baseball.
Evan, who has been playing baseball since he was two years old, has always been in love with the game.
“I started playing when I was two years old in Jeanerette when they still played in Jeanerette and had a city team,” he said. “After that, I started playing at Evangeline Little League, then I went to Pride, then to Power, and then I started with NISH (New Iberia Senior High) in my freshman year.”
Evan said that he has played in many positions throughout his career, but at NISH he was able to focus on being a catcher and outfielder.
“I caught a lot in middle school, and then when I got to NISH I would go between catcher and outfield,” he said. “In my freshman year, I really started catching a lot because we only had two catchers. In my junior year, they put me in the outfield and I ended up getting a starting spot at right field. Now, in my senior year, I’m back to catcher.”
It’s a position that comes with a lot of responsibility, said NISH head coach Eli Lewellyn.
“If there is any position in the sport of baseball that is equivalent to being the quarterback on a football team, it’s the catcher position,” he explained. “You have to have a feel for the game, you almost have to be a coach on the field and understand what is happening in front of you. Whether it be the pitcher just not having the feel for a certain pitch and communicating that to the coaches, or guys being out of position on the field, those things are really able to be seen from the catcher’s position, almost better than the coaches sometimes.”
It’s a role that Evan enjoys, allowing him to motivate his teammates.
“I love it, it’s a lot of responsibility, so I enjoy being the one who has to pick everybody up and make sure that everybody’s head is on straight,” Evan said.
Lewellyn said Evan is one of the team’s senior leads and that he is one of the guys who sets the tone for how they play and practice.
“He does a good job of holding our team accountable. Within the team, you really need a guy to step up and be willing to call people out if they’re not running hard or not hustling. More than anything, he really wants to be held accountable and he sets the example by how he acts and how he practices,” Lewellyn said.
Lewellyn said that Evan’s outlook on life changed after his father’s diagnosis, giving him a new appreciation for life.
“Last year, when he got the news about his father’s diagnosis, you could see that it kind of changed him,” he said. “In the fall, he was happy-go-lucky, a little bit loose, but whenever that happened it made him really serious about a lot of things and made him realize that his time in everything is short. I think he took fewer things for granted.”
“As a team, we rallied around Evan and his family. The parents, the administration, Evan’s teammates, everybody got behind him in that moment to where he felt the love of his teammates and that really meant a lot to him and made him more willing to lay it all on the line for them.”
Evan’s father, John, said that he noticed a similar change in his son’s behavior.
“I’ve seen him drastically mature mentally,” he said. “His mind has done a 180, he’s more like ‘I need to become what I should be instead of what I am.’ I think that’s what pushed him to really step up, especially with the guys on the team that need somebody who can step up.”
John explained that Evan views his role on the team as more important than just a senior player or captain.
“I think he feels like more than just a captain, I think he feels more like a father figure with the team,” he explained. “To see him step up for us in the way he has with his brothers, it’s given us a lot of respect for him. He keeps the ball rolling around the house while we’re in Houston. I’ve seen him struggle on the field, but mentally, I’ve seen him come back a lot quicker than he used to.”
“When a situation like that happens, it either builds you up or brings you down. I think it built him up a lot.”
Evan said that now he doesn’t take life, or baseball, for granted.
“I think it definitely made me respect the game a whole lot more,” he said. “It made me realize that you can’t take things like this for granted. This summer, during the week (my parents), would always be in Houston and then back on the weekends for baseball. It definitely makes you realize that you can’t take times like this with your brothers for granted, your actual brothers or your team brothers.”
Evan added that the response from his team and the community were fantastic.
“They (the team) dedicated the Berwick game to him last year and they all got ‘Dats Right’ shirts because that is his favorite saying,” he said. “We all gave him a big hug before the game started. It meant a lot to us.”
“My mom works for Pipes and Plugs, and last year they had a big sign printed out and posted right there when we walked out onto the field, so it was special being able to see that before I stepped on the field every day, to know who I’m playing for.”
Evan explained that “it makes you realize that you have to love with all you’ve got, never take anything for granted and love life. Be happy, don’t stress.”