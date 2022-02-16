Nine Teche-Area teams have progressed to the LHSAA girl’s basketball playoffs this season, two of which are ranked in the top 10 of their respective divisions.
For Non-Select schools, the bi-district round will be played on Feb. 17. Select schools will play the regional round on Feb. 16.
Class 4A
Westgate High School enters the Class 4A playoffs as the No. 29 seed with a 6-21 record. The Lady Tigers found success against local opponents St. Martinville and Highland Baptist, but Westgate finished the season with just 2 wins in 2022. Westgate will hit the road to face No. 4 seed South Lafourche in the bi-district round.
Class 3A
Entering the playoffs as the No. 31 seed in Class 3A is St. Martinville Senior High School, which finished the regular season with a 12-15 record. The Lady Tigers struggled with injuries and COVID absences this season, and head coach Ervin Mitchell said the team has only held three full-strength practices this season.
St. Martinville travels to face No. 2 seed Wossman in the bi-district round.
Class 2A
Three local schools will take part in the Class 2A playoffs this season: No. 9 seed West St. Mary, No. 11 seed Franklin, and No. 26 seed Delcambre.
West St. Mary enters the postseason with a 19-9 record and after sharing the District 7-2A championship with Franklin. The Lady Wolfpack put together an impressive run in the second half of the season, picking up nine wins to just one loss in 2022.
West St. Mary will host No. 24 seed Welsh in the bi-district round.
Franklin also impressed this season, sharing the district champion honors with West St. Mary and recording 16 wins and six losses on the season. Franklin is on a nine–game unbeaten run and will hope to make quick work of their opening opponent.
Franklin hosts No. 22 seed Oakdale in the bi-district round.
The last local team to make the Class 2A playoffs is Delcambre, which finished the regular season with an 18-13 record. Delcambre is on a three-game unbeaten run, and picked up impressive wins against Vermilion Catholic and Hanson Memorial this season.
Delcambre travels to No. 7 seed Rosepine for the bi-district round.
Class A
No. 22 seed Centerville enters the playoffs with a 3-22 record, and haven’t won a game since early January.
Centerville travels to No. 11 seed Delhi in the bi-district round.
Division III
No. 11 seed Catholic High finished the regular season with a 9-12 record, defeating a strong Houma Christian team in the last game before the playoffs.
The Lady Panthers travel to face No. 6 seed St. Charles in the regional round.
Division IV
Highland Baptist enters the playoffs as the No. 4 seed, coming off of a strong 23-5 season which saw the Lady Bears capture the district 8-A championship. Highland is currently on a 10-game winning streak and looks poised to make a deep run in the playoffs.
Highland will host No. 13 seed St. Mary’s in the regional round.
Hanson Memorial also advanced to the Division IV playoffs, entering as the No. 11 seed. An 11-15 record looks worse than it is for the Lady Tigers, who secured big wins against Comeaux and Catholic High this year.
Hanson will travel to No. 6 seed St. Martin’s Episcopal in the regional round.