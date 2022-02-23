Nine Teche Area boys’ basketball teams earned playoff bids this season, topped by the New Iberia Senior High Yellow Jackets, who earned a top five seed in the state’s biggest non-select classification.
CLASS 5A
New Iberia Senior High entered the postseason as the No. 4 seed in Class 5A with a 27-7 overall record. The Yellow Jackets will host No. 29 seed Sam Houston on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
The Yellow Jackets won the district championship this year by one point after a dramatic last second offensive performance. The team has shown that it has quite a bit of fight, but can NISH handle the playoff atmosphere?
CLASS 3A
St. Martinville Senior High came into the playoffs as the No. 6 seed in Class 3A, winning a district championship and ending the regular season with a 26-6 record. The Tigers will host No. 27 seed Abbeville on Friday at 6 p.m.
St. Martinville is currently on a 14 game winning streak, routinely beating teams by 30 or more points per game. The Tigers will hope to continue that tradition when they face local football rival Abbeville in the first round.
CLASS 2A
Franklin Senior High entered the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in Class 2A with a 19-7 record. The Hornets will host No. 26 seed North Caddo in the first round.
Franklin struggled with their form early in the season, but have been unbeaten in 8 games leading into the playoffs.
West St. Mary is the No. 17 seed in Class 2A with a 17-11 record. The Wolfpack will travel to No. 16 seed Avoyelles Public Charter in the first round.
With multiple wins of 3 or fewer points, the West St. Mary team has shown that they are capable of grinding out a victory against tough opposition. They will look to improve to 4 games unbeaten with a win against Avoyelles.
Loreauville, the No. 23 seed in Class 2A, finished the regular season with a 12-11 record. The Tigers will travel to No. 10 seed Winnfield on Friday.
The Tigers returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2017 following fantastic performances by twins Collin and Calep Jacob. Loreauville will need both to be on the game to have any chance to advance past a strong Winnfield team.
Jeanerette entered the playoffs as the No. 28 seed in Class 2A with a 12-11 record. The Tigers will travel to No. 5 seed Amite on Friday.
Jeanerette rocketed into a playoff spot following a big win over rival Loreauville in the final game of the season. The Tigers have suffered with injuries this year, so they will have their work cut out for them when they travel to face the Warriors.
DIVISION III
Catholic High entered the playoffs as the No. 6 seed in Div. III with a 17-9 record. The Panthers will host rival Ascension Epsicopal School, who enters the playoffs as the No. 11 seed, on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
The two teams have met twice in the regular season, with Catholic High picking up a 44-41 win at home and losing 56-45 on the road. With each team going into the game with a 1-1 record, it’s anyone’s guess as to which of these bitter rivals comes out on top.
DIVISION IV
Hanson Memorial entered the playoffs as the No. 13 seed in Div. IV with a 17-12 record. Hanson will travel to No. 4 seed Hamilton Christian in the first round of the playoffs on Tuesday.
The Tigers picked up 3 straight wins to finish the regular season, but have struggled with consistency all year. Hamilton Christian has 2 cancellations and a loss in their last 3 games, so Hanson will hope to capitalize on their superior game fitness.
DIVISION V
After a first round bye, No. 3 seed Episcopal School of Acadiana will host No. 6 seed Christ Episcopal School on Thursday at 6 p.m. The Falcons entered the playoffs with a 24-11 record.
Prior to their loss to North Vermilion on the last day of the regular season, the Falcons had racked up 5 straight wins. ESA has proven themselves capable of beating top teams in 4A and 5A this year, and will look to that experience to advance into the semifinals.