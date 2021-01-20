Nielsen won’t be LSU defensive coordinator

New Orleans Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen will not LSU’s new defensive coordinator, instead signing an extension with the Saints that will also give him the title “assistant head coach.”
LSU football coach Ed Orgeron, who coached Nielsen at USC from 1998-2001 and had him on his staff at Ole Miss from 2005-07, had targeted Nielsen as one of his candidates for the defensive coordinator position that became open when LSU and Bo Pelini “parted ways” after one season.
It was first reported Monday by NFL Network’s Jane Slater, and then in several other reports, that LSU and Nielsen were close to finalizing a deal to make him the new defensive coordinator.
But Slater also reported that the language in his contract did not allow him t take a job in the college ranks, and later published reports said Saints general manager Mickey Loomis and head coach Sean Payton were refusing to allow Nielsen to get out of his contract with the team.
Bruce Feldman of The Atlantic first reported that Nielsen was staying with the Saints, and ESPN NFL Nation reporter Mike Triplett reported Nielsen was had received a new deal with New Orleans.
The Saints were ranked in the top five in yards per game allowed and yards rushing allowed this season. LSU was 5-5 in 2020, allowing 35 points and 323 yards per game, ranking among the worst teams in the Southeastern Conference and nationwide. The Tigers were 124th nationall in total defense out of 127 teams and dead last in passing yards allowed per game, and 11th in the SEC in total defense and last in yards passing allowed.
Orgeron’s reported top choice for defensive coordinator, Marcus Freeman of the University of Cincinnati, chose the same position at Notre Dame rather than joining Orgeron’s staff.
Another candidate reportedly interviewed but not offered the LSU job included Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett.
Former New Iberia Senior High and LSU standout defensive back Corey Raymond remains the lone defensive assistant coach on the staff after several coaches were reassigned, retired or fired/parted ways with the team.
LSU hired two Carolina Panthers offensive assistants to fill vacancies on that side of the ball, naming Jake Peetz the offensive coordinator and DJ Mangas the passing game coordinator.