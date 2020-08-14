Nice weather and greens lead to good scores in Acadiana Pro Am

Beautiful weather and nice greens at Sugar Oaks on Aug. 6 led to nearly 70 percent of the 139 teams entered in the August Acadiana Pro Am Association tournament to exceed their need points, with 65 percent of players either making or exceeding their needed points, Pro Am officials said.
Curley Romero took home Low Pro honors on his 85th birthday with a plus-4, and eight new players took part — Dylan Meche, Kyle Meche, Neil Simon, Andre Whitewing, Brock Hulin, Sage Delaunay, Drake Hoffpauir and Errik Derouen. The top nine team places paid out.
The next pro am is scheduled on Tuesday, Sept. 1, and Thursday, Sept. 3, at Belleview in Franklin. Players can set up tee times for their preferred day by calling the pro shop at 828-2572.
Brody LeBlanc was the Low “A” winner with a plus-3. Matt Hebert was Low “B” at plus-7. Gilbert Boudreaux was Low C at plus-8. Lenny Dubois was Low “D” at plus-8. All won on scorecard playoffs. Each won $30 for his efforts.
The team of Roy Boudreaux (3), Joe Bass (4), Matt Berard (1) and Craig Frederick (5) placed first with a total of 13 points, winning on a tiebreaker. The team took home $160 each.
In second place were Robert Burton (5), Jimmy Rogers (5), Maxie Mathews (1) and Jacob Freyou (2) with 13 points fpr $108 each.
Ronnie Richard (5), Cort Lae (3), Harry Bayard (3) and Brock Hulin (1) were third with 12 points for $62 each.
Charles Judice (3), Steven Regan (5), Tom Degeneres (4) and Bo Provost (1) finished fourth in a tiebreaker with 11 points for $46 each.
Finishing fifth were Ryan Landry (1), Doug Hunter (5), David Brown (2) and Will Broussard (3) for $36 each.
Paul Ladoucer (5), Al Bergeron (4), Andre Whitewing (1) and Corey Landry (0) finished sixth with 10 points for $31 each.
Lloyd Geoffroy (3), Al Landry (5), Marshall Lee (3) and Vic Segura (-2) were seventh in a tiebreaker with 9 points for $26 each.
In eighth and taking home $26 each were Mike Grigsby (5), Gary Kidd (5), Curley Romero (4) and Roy Poche (-5).
Finishing ninth were Mark Hooks (5), Zane Kidd (-2), Eric Frey (1) and Sheryl Granger (4) for $21 each.
Other teams competing were:
Ann Bourgeois (1), Kris Viator (1), Michael Michel (5) and Dale Menard for 8 points.
With 7 points each, the teams of Phil Mouledous (5), Les Champagne (4), Frank Hunter (-5) and Tracy Verret (3); Michael Godwin (-1), Murphy Guilbeaux (5), Johnny Hollier (2) and Randall Mitchell (1); Jerry Mayfield (2), Lenny Dubois (5), Bobby Delaunay (-5) and Glenn Suire (5); and Lyle Hargrave (5), Ed Brawner (-2), Paul Walters (3) and Brent Indest (1).
Teams with 6 points were Mike Frey (4), Scott Gilder (1), Doug Robichaux (2) and Neil Simon (1); and Glenn Bienvenue (5), Phil Oubre (-3), Chris Mayard (-1) and Matt Hebert (5).
With 5 points were Brody LeBlanc (3), Mark Landry (0), Hans Romero (-1) and Byrom Price (3).
Teams with 4 points were Bert Baudoin (5), David Williamson (3), Kempton Collins (-4) and Dan Coreil (0); Errick Derouen (0), Cory Hulin (-3), Stafford Decoux (5) and Armand Castille (2); and Tim Hebert (1), Jay Frederick (5), Bruce Wade (1) and Willy Boyd (-3).
At 3 points were John Sanchez (5), Michael Landry (-4), Mark Robichaux (2) and James Fontenot (0).
With 2 points were Murphy Pontiff (4), Mark Miley (1), Robert Romero (-2) and Benny Dronet (-1); and Boyd Boutte (-1), Jenny Williams (2), Chris Bayard (2) and Larry Duplantis (-1).
With 1 point were Roger Cook (3), Jimmy Prados (-4), Tony Baudoin (1) and Sage Delaunay (1); and Wayne Manuel (1), Jim Frith (-3), Blaine Maturin (2) and Jason Smith (1).
Finishing at -1 were Don Etie (0), Bobby Cade (1), Dawn Declouet (-1) and Teddy Sliman (-1); and Drake Hoffpauir (1), Keith Bernard (-1), Kevin Landry (1) and Zane Kidd (-2).
At -3 were Dylan Meche (0), Brenda Guidry (-3), Ron Segura (5) and Jason Hebert (-5); and Will Baudoin (-5), Gilbert Boudreaux (5), Neil Soileau (2) and Garrett Theriot (-5).
Finishing at -4 were Jules Hebert (5), Don Guidry (-5), Linda Savoid (-5) and Brent Manuel (1); Bobby Broussard (4), Melvin Oubre (-4), Don Sarkies (-2) and Duane Perry (-2); and Pam Meadows (4), Ty Burdett (-5), Junius Granger (-2) and Kyle Meche (-1).
At -7 were Lance Hargrave (-1); Carter Owens (-5), Willie Lewis (0) and Keith Price (-1).
Finishing at -8 were Roger Pisani (-3), Mark Amy (-4), Ronnie Finley (0) and Brett Price (-1); and John Reed (-4), Todd Olivier (2), Michael Zirlott (-1) and Randy O’Brien (-5).