‘Next year’ is here for Delcambre girls’ basketball team

DELCAMBRE — Last season was a learning experience for both then first-year head coach Brad Armentor and the Delcambre Lady Panthers basketball team.
“They were getting used to me and I was getting used to them,” Armentor said. “I came in and was replacing someone who had been here for 13,14 years. I had been an assistant coach but it was also my first experience and a head coach and there was definitely a learning curve with that move up.”
Even with all that the Lady Panthers finished 6-15 overall but 5-5 over their last 10 games o give hope for next year.
Well, next year has come for the Delcambre Lady Panthers and the prospects for a successful season are high despite some obstacles.
“Treasure Harris, Amiyah Decuire, Rhen Broussard and Mortaysia Carter are all back,” Armentor said. “They are one year older and they have been playing together for a while.
“These girls are tenacious. The big issue last year was that we were young and the fact that I was cutting my teeth on being a head coach.”
Harris, Decuire, Broussard and Carter are going to be the four players he counts on the most this year along with K’yiana Gary, the fifth starter this year and Kylie McInture and Shaniya Roy off the bench.
“We’re going to be about seven, eight players deep this year,” Armentor said. “But all of them are players who can play multiple positions and give me quality minutes.”
With eight wins so far, the Lady Panthers have already more games than last season
Armentor also added that Harris is going to be a special player for the Lady Panthers.
“She’s the glue that holds the team together,” the DHS coach said. “Every little thing that I ask her to do she does.
“She puts the team on her back, she leads the huddle, she leads the prayers. She may not have the best shot but she’s always around the ball either making shots or causing problems.”
Ideally, Armentor would like to see his team play every game with the intensity they showed in a one point loss Thursday to Highland Baptist.
“That was far and away the best showing we had all year,” Armentor said. “They showed me a lot being down and coming back. Those girls played with a lot of heart and I’m proud of them.”