New streak starts for Sellers in Coteau Bass Hustlers as he wins season finale

MYETTE POINT — New Iberian Brandon Sellers wanted to start another streak by winning the last regular-season tournament in the Coteau Bass Hustlers.
After five straight year-end wins, the streak came to an end last year because of trolling motor problems. With the regular-season finale scheduled Nov. 14 in the Atchafalaya Basin, Sellers was gung-ho to go out with a win.
While prefishing two days earlier, though, his trolling motor broke and fell into the water after 10 casts, which ended his day of fishing and seemed to hamper his chances of starting another streak. He got it fixed and decided to just go fishing that Saturday around Charenton Lake.
“I just went shoot in the dark. I told myself, ‘Be patient.’ I went beat up Charenton. I wanted to catch fish out there,” Sellers said.
The 50-year-old owner of Sellers Sheet Metal Co. had a small limit before 8 a.m., culled and finished with five bass weighing 11.10 pounds, including the day’s biggest bass, a 3.63-pounder, to win the tournament.
Gerald Frederick, who was vying for first place, and his guest finished second with five bass weighing 10.81 pounds. Marlin Hebert and guest Mike Bourque were third with five bass at 10.68 pounds.
Sellers said he caught all the fish on a chartreuse/white Humdinger spinnerbait. The bigger ones bit later in the morning.
“I found a little sweet spot. I caught that 3-pounder, then the next cast lost about a 4 ½-pounder. I was about to flip it in the boat and it came off. I was going to flip it but it didn’t want to flip. You always think, ‘What if? What if?’ I had a little 14-incher to get rid of. But it was enough,” he said.
He said the win could be a preview for 2021.
“It’s a taste of what it’s going to be for next year,” he said with a chuckle.