The New Orleans Pelicans-new look team will be busy when their 2021 campaign officially kicks off on Dec. 23 against the Toronto Raptors, as the team is expected to play 19 televised games during the first half of the season.
Those 19 games will be broadcasted on TNT, ESPN, NBA TV or ABC. The Pelicans first showcase will take place on Christmas day with a showdown with the defending Easter Conference Champion Miami Heat.
Following the December games, Pelicans fans have a few homecoming to look for with their team. The first, Lonzo Ball’s youngest brother LaMelo on Friday, Jan. 8 on ESPN in New Orleans. Former Pelicans Jrue Holiday returns to face his old team with his new one, the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, Jan. 29 on ESPN.
The Pelicans’ longest home stand is six games between Jan. 25-Feb. 3 when New Orleans will play host to San Antonio, Washington, Milwaukee, Houston, Sacramento and Phoenix, while the team’s longest road trip is a seven-game, 12-day excursion from Jan. 11-23 with stops in Dallas, Los Angeles to face both the Clippers and Lakers, Sacramento, two games in Utah, and Minnesota.
Because the season will be shortened to 72 games, the NBA has stated that the league’s 30 teams will play an average of 14 back-to-backs during the 2021 regular season, but the Pelicans only have six scheduled in the first half.
They do not play games in consecutive days until Jan. 29-30, when they host Milwaukee and Houston on the final weekend of that month. There are no instances in which New Orleans is scheduled to play back-to-back road games.
As he enters his second season with the Pelicans, Zion Williamson said he is excited and looking forward to a fresh start with first-year head coach Stan Van Gundy as the team gears up for their first game of the season.
“My impressions are great about him,” Williamson. “I think he’s a great guy. He’s old school, just like my stepfather and Coach K. I feel like it’s going to be something to easily relate with. I’m excited to work with him. I can see his love and passion for the game when he’s showing me even small things within the game.”
Notable national games for the Pelicans in the first half of the season:
12/5 New Orleans at Miami, 11 a.m. on ESPN
12/29 New Orleans at Phoenix, 9 p.m. on TNT
1/2 Toronto at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m. on NBATV
11/8 Charlotte at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m. on ESPN
1/11 New Orleans at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
1/13, New Orleans at Los Angeles (Clippers), 9 p.m. on ESPN
1/15, New Orleans at Los Angeles (Lakers), 9 p.m. on ESPN
1/19 New Orleans at Utah, 8 p.m. on NBATV
1/21, New Orleans at Utah, 9 p.m. on TNT
1/29 Milwaukee at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m. on ESPN
2/3 Phoenix at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m. on ESPN
2/9 Houston at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m. on TNT
2/12 New Orleans at Dallas, 6:30 p.m. on ESPN
2/16 New Orleans at Memphis, 6:30 p.m on TNT
2/21 Boston at New Orleans, 2:30 p.m. on ABC
2/25 New Orleans at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m. on TNT
2/27 New Orleans at San Antonio, 5 p.m. on NBA TV
3/1 Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m. on NBATV
3/4 Miami at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m. on TNT