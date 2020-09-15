New Orleans Saints all-pro receiver Michael Thomas is expected to miss several weeks after suffering a high-ankle injury in week one’s win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Though he initially thought his injury wasn’t that bad, it was announced Tuesday that he will be out for an extended period of time.
Thomas injured his ankle when a teammate rolled on it from behind late in the game.
Thomas finished the game with three catches for 17 yards.
The three-time Pro Bowler had 149 catches for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns in 2019.