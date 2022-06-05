The most devoted of the dreamers had a vision, but Demario Davis' timeline was off.
Off, but only in one of the best possible ways.
On Friday, Davis, the New Orleans Saints' All-Pro linebacker, announced his vision of the Devoted Dreamers Academy, a school that will be designed to serve New Orleans youth through sports, academics and mentorship. Davis and his wife, Tamela, founded the Devoted Dreamers Foundation in 2013, and he believed a school would be part of the growth.
But not this quickly.
"Devoted Dreamers Foundation, we had a goal to launch a school in 2025," said Davis, who was keynote speaker at the Giving Hope Community Center fundraiser on Friday. "That was our goal. But I didn't foresee the resources to make that happen. I knew from an educational component, I would need a lot of people who had that type of background to come in.
"And so Angie Taylor, who is the founder of Valor Global Online, was a godsend. When she came that was really the last ingredient that we needed because we've already been doing it year round from an after school and summer school standpoint.
"But to be able to launch an everyday school, from 8 (a.m.) to 3 (p.m.), we needed a critical piece. That accreditation that she brings, fully accredited at the highest level, kids coming out of school and go to any college in America, she's put out several Ivy League students. So once the resources came around and we put together the concept, then so much more support from the community came in."
Taylor and Valor Global, Davis said, offer an online curriculum that has participants in 35 different states. That curriculum will be placed in a sports hull that will serve kids and allow them to train year round.
Devoted Dreamers Foundation is working in conjunction with former Saints quarterback Drew Brees' foundation (the Brees Dream Foundation), Valor Global and Delgado Community College to bring the faith-based school into existence.