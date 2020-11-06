After not coaching for the last two years, New Orleans head coach Stan Van Gundy has stayed busy, preparing for his next opportunity, one that he is grateful for.
At his introductory press conference, the 20-plus year NBA veteran has spent the last couple of years studying teams and how they operate and said he is excited to get started with a talent group like the Pelicans.
“I didn’t have expectations one way or another as far as how long I would be away, but I do think the time away, and I’ve been through it before, I think it helps you get out of that tunnel vision mode of your own team and you see what’s going on with everybody,” Van Gundy said.
For Van Gundy, he looked at what worked, what didn't work in terms of team play, things he liked, things he did like, as it allowed him to really zero in on that and grow a great deal and open up to different perspectives.
“I kept notes for two-and-a-half years on games that I watched, on things I heard in clinics, on coaches that I talked to, and all of those things will allow me to be even better this time around,” Van Gundy said.
And while Van Gundy was away, especially last season, he noticed a lot of things that his Pelicans have, partially a group of young and veteran players.
“To me, that’s the most exciting thing,” Van Gundy said. “It’s a team that has proven they can play with great pace, there’s incredible depth on the team, we have a lot of people that can shoot the ball, and then you’ve got two of the most unique young guys in the entire league.”
New Orleans Pelicans vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said Van Gundy has proven over the course of his coaching career that he knows how to win.
Van Gundy, in his 22-year coaching career, according to Griffin, as an assistant and as a head coach — 12 years as a head coach — has proven he’s a coach who’s going to win an awful lot of regular-season games.
“Winning almost 66 percent of his games in Orlando, better than 60 percent of his games in Miami, and for his career has a winning percentage above five hundred in the playoffs, which is really, really rare, so this is a proven winner,” Griffin said. “This is a coach who can win right now, but more importantly to us, it’s a coach that’s a teacher and a very sincere, authentic human being who’s going to build long-lasting relationships with our team.”
For Van Gundy, who last coached the Detroit Pistons in 2018, he said he’s always had that “itch” to return to work, despite broadcasting games for TNT last season.
“You always miss it,” Van Gundy said. “At first, it’s like anything, you’re in the grind, you’re grinding, and then you get away from it, and for a few months it’s nice to not have it on your mind, but then the season starts up again, and you’re watching games, and taking notes like I always do, and your mind starts working and you want to get back to that.”
The longer he was out of coaching, Van Gundy said, the more he wanted to get back to it, especially broadcasting games during the NBA bubble, seeing things on a daily basis that he’d like and don’t like, and what he could implement with a team.
“I missed it a great deal, and I’m excited to be back at it, but again, I would have only done it in a great situation, and I was not in a situation where I would have taken any job,” Van Gundy said. “There was only one job I even tried to get involved with, that was this job, and it was all the things we talked about before, and I’m really excited to coach this group.”