The first glimpses of a new Highland Baptist Christian School offense were on display Thursday night as the Bears played host to Gueydan High School in a fall scrimmage played at New Iberia Senior High School.
Coming out in an I-formation and running a play-action pass offensive set, the Bears scored on their opening possession with the first-team varsity and later added another touchdown with the middle school team in the 75-minute scrimmage that was cut short due to a bout of heavy rain which came up suddenly.
Still, Highland head football coach Rick Hutson saw some good things out of his team as the Bears get ready for Friday’s Iberia Parish Sugar Cane Jamboree at Loreauville and the three-way they will have with Jeanerette and Delcambre.
“For us, it was a chance to go against 11 other guys,” Hutson said. “When you have numbers like we have, you have a shortage of linemen so it was an opportunity to go against another varsity team.”
Hutson said for the most part that the new offense moved the ball well despite the lack of touchdowns.
“We had a couple of negative yards plays on a couple of pass plays where Ty (Olivier) didn’t get rid of the ball. One time the receiver ran the wrong route and one time he forced a ball in there and threw an interception. That’s things that we need to work on with him.”
Defensively, Hutson said there was some work to do but there was some extenuation circumstances with that.
“With the weather the way it’s been we’ve had a hard time getting in some contact and I thought we’d be a little bit more behind on defense than offense but we did make a lot of good play out there especially in the secondary,” the coach said. “But we have a good film where we can go back and look at things.”
Hutson said that the most pressing thing the team needs to work on heading into the jamboree was being physical.
“We need to be a little more physical up front than we were tonight and I think we were a lot more relaxed in the secondary that we should have been,” Hutson said. “We’re playing a little more tentative right now and we need to be more aggressive”
Jaworski Joseph scored for Highland in the scrimmage.
The one thing that Hutson is banking on is that the team will learn from the scrimmage and keep getting better.
“It was a good teaching experience,” Hutson said. “We need to just keep improving and getting better each week.”