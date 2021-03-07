New Iberia wins two of three games in tournament

New Iberia Senior High had big days from a couple of players as the Yellow Jackets beat Morgan City 15-1 Thursday and Central Catholic 11-1 Saturday at the Berwick High baseball tournament.
With two wins and a loss to Covenant Christian Friday, NISH moves to 7-4 on the season ahead of a pair of home games early this week against Patterson Monday and Thibodaux Tuesday.
Against Morgan City, Evan Hebert had four RBIs on a single, a double and two sacrifice flies.
Thomas Collins got the win for NISH, allowing two hits and no runs over 2 2/3 innings. He struck out three batters and walked none. Kolbie Louviere and Drew Rogers also pitched. Dylan Ruffin started and went 1 1/3 for NISH in the win.
T.J. Coughlin and Luke Landry each had two hits for NISH.
Against Covenant Christian Friday, NISH was held hitless for the first time this season. Covenant scored two runs in the bottom of the third inning and made them hold up against the Jackets.
Against Central Catholic Saturday, NISH jumped on the Eagles early with two runs in the first and four in the second to take a commanding 6-0 lead on the way to the 11-1, mercy-rule win in five innings.
Kade Linn allowed one run on two hits over five innings for the win, striking out four and walking two.
Colby Khammany had a hit, scored three runs and had an RBI for the Jackets while T.J. Coughlin had a hit, scored two runs and had an RBI. Linn had two hits and Kanin Meyers had a hit and two RBIs.
NISH finished with seven hits in the game.