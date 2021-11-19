The New Iberia Senior High School Lady Jackets soccer team looked to its freshmen class to find goals when they hosted Highland Baptist on Thursday, beating the Lady Bears by 2-0.
The game was the first of the season for Highland, and head coach Fafadji Acouetey said his team will need a little time to settle into a rhythm.
“They played well. It was the first game and for us, it’s rough. I have a lot of players that are coming back from running, so fatigue has an effect,” he said.
It’s a constant theme at smaller schools like Highland Baptist; each sport has to work hard to incorporate their multi-sport athletes who may not have gotten much rest between their previous sport’s season ending and a new one beginning.
“Today was trial and error; I have to find out who can play which positions. I made a lot of changes, which isn’t really good for a team, but with the team we have, we want to find the best position for them,” he said.
For the Lady Jackets, it wasn’t a problem of figuring out positions, but rather a problem of getting their shots dialed in.
The Lady Jackets dominated possession for most of the first half, spending a majority of the time attacking the Highland goal. Despite clear control of the game, NISH was unable to find the net, ending the half tied at 0-0 despite numerous shots by the home team.
In the second half, NISH continued to maintain possession but struggled to keep their shots on target. Both teams were able to move the ball well on offense, but the Lady Bears prioritized keeping a defensive shape, resulting in easy clearances for the NISH defense.
Midway through the second half, the Lady Jackets were able to capitalize on a loose ball in the penalty area, with Freshman Gabi Sorrel burying the chance to give NISH a 1-0 lead. Soon after, a hard shot from Freshman Cameron Delahoussaye proved to be too much to handle for the Highland keeper, sealing the victory for NISH in the 65th minute. Highland forced 5 saves from the NISH goalkeeper, but were unable to score, ending the game 2-0.
The Lady Jackets will now travel to South Beauregard on Tuesday, looking for their third straight win of the season. The Lady Bears will also be on the road, taking on St. Martinville on November 30 at 6 p.m.
CHS 5, Terrebonne 0
The Catholic High girls’ soccer team won its first game in the Central Lafourche Tournament on Thursday, beating Terrebonne.
Anna Broussard scored all five goals, with assists from Kiera Green and Sophie Vines. The Lady Panthers will play games against Central Lafourche and South Terrebonne on Saturday.