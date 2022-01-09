Despite a strong first half performance, the New Iberia Senior High boys basketball team were ultimately unable to find victory over South Terrebonne, losing their first home game of 2022 by a score of 46-42.
Christian Walker led the scoring for the Yellow Jackets with 22 points and converted all of his free throws. A strong defensive showing by South Terrebonne limited the rest of the NISH team to single digit performances.
NISH coach Chad Pourciau said his team played poorly, struggling to keep possession against the Gators.
“Terrible, terrible performance,” Pourciau said. “Christian (Walker) picked up his second foul and we had to sit him for most of the second quarter. I think we went six minutes in the second quarter without scoring. We struggled offensively. I think we turned over the ball more times than we had shots.”
New Iberia has a 11-6 record following Friday’s loss, with five of their losses coming in their last eight games. The Yellow Jackets have struggled to field a full roster, but Pourciau said his team still has a lot of basketball left to play.
“It’s just one of those games,” he said. “We played eight guys; two of them gave us something and the other six were just kind of out there. Basketball is a long season, you have ups and downs. You have games where you play really well and games where you don’t.”
NISH will face a strong Rayne team on Monday, giving the Yellow Jackets little time to analyze their poor performance on Friday. Pourciau said he hopes that the loss will be a motivator for his team as they look to return to a full roster.
“Hopefully, it’ll open their eyes,” Pourciau said. “We’re right at the halfway point, we’re 17 games in with 17 more to go, so I’m hoping that it’ll be a turning point for the second half of the season.”
“We’re finally getting everybody back. Wayne (Randall-Bashay) sat out last night so Rayne will be the first game where we have everybody back. We’re just trying to figure out some things with the whole team there, trying to figure out roles and minutes. It’ll be a learning process but it’ll be good to see our tram at full strength.”