The New Iberia Senior High School softball team has struggled to find success recently, but their 10-0 district loss to Acadiana was the first time that they failed to score a single run this season.
The Yellow Jackets fell behind early, giving up three runs in the first inning to the 13-5 Lady Rams. NISH found their defensive footing after the initial Acadiana onslaught, but couldn’t settle in at the plate despite solid hits to the infield. Acadiana secured the win in the fifth inning via the 10-run rule.
Janie Sewell, Madelyn Stinson, and Emmy LeBlanc were the only players to register hits against Acadiana.Trista Reagan and Nevaeh Courville were both walked once, but unable to score once they were on base. Sewell threw 30 strikes from 57 pitches with no strikeouts. Faith Landry threw 9 strikes from 16 pitches with no strikeouts.
The loss moved NISH to a 4-12 record this season with a difficult district schedule ahead. Geauxpreps.com lists NISH as the No. 41 seed in Class 5A, nine spots outside of playoff position. NISH’s power rating is listed at 14.8125 while No. 32 seed Riverdale has a power rating of 17.25.
The good news is that with 13 regular season non-tournament games remaining on the schedule, there is plenty of time to get the team back on track. What’s worrying is that there seems to be a disconnect between the coaching staff and the players, with only a few starters demonstrating the leadership necessary to pull their teammates back into focus.
Newly hired head coach Kasha Brown has proven herself to be a capable player and coach, but it may take more than one season to get the team to buy into her style of softball. One thing is clear, the team has the talent to be fighting for a district championship. The question is whether or not they believe they can achieve such a goal.