The New Iberia Senior High softball team returned to its winning ways on Monday, defeating the Highland Baptist Lady Bears 13-8.
Ke’Asia St. Julien, Alyssa Garrette, and Emmy LeBlanc each scored two runs for the Yellow Jackets. Emmaline Trosclair and Janie Sewell each recorded four strikeouts, with Sewell only allowing three hits in four innings.
Ava Armentor scored three runs for the Lady Bears and recorded nine strikeouts from the pitching circle.
NISH and Highland went back and forth for the first four innings, with neither team taking a commanding lead over the other. A strong offensive performance from NISH in the fifth inning added five runs, with three more coming in the sixth.
NISH coach Kasha Brown said that the team wasn’t overly excited for the win.
“It wasn’t really anything that they reacted over-excited for, because we knew that it should’ve been done. We need to make a few adjustments before we move on to the weekend.”
Despite ther back and forth nature of the game, Brown said that she knew that her team could come away with the win if they played their game.
“(I told them to) stop playing with them,” she said. “We know that, when we show up, we’re the better team, no matter who we play. We’re the better team. I’ve been saying that for the entire season and I’m going to keep saying that.”
“We just have to get out there and play our game and stop going with what the other team is doing.”
The Yellow Jackets played a busy schedule in the previous week, with four games occurring in three days. Brown said that her pitching issues during the game come down to small errors in form, not fatigue.
“I feel like we don’t hit spots when we are supposed to,” she explained. “As far as them being tired, I don’t think it’s that.”
The win moves NISH to a 3-6 record this season. The Yellow Jackets return to action on Friday when they travel to face the Holden Rockets. The game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.