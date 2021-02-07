Several months ago, Markel Linzer didn’t really aspire to play college football, but a sensational senior campaign changed all that for the New Iberia Senior High athlete.
Linzer led the Lafayette metro area with 1,103 yards rushing and 20 touchdowns and he did it with only 79 carries for an average of 14 yards per touch.
On Friday, Linzer signed with Holmes Community College, which is located in Goodman, Mississippi.
“It’s a great feeling going to the next level,” Linzer said. “They run a similar offense to NISH. It’s kind of like the Wing-T. They’re going to have me at slot and running back. I’m ready to go.”
During NISH’s 7-3 season, Linzer caught the eye of Southern Miss running backs coach Jordy Joseph, a former NISH standout who played at Tulane.
“He saw that I was having a good season,” Linzer said. “Southern Miss wanted to offer me a scholarship but they didn’t have many available with so many of their seniors coming back because of the coronavirus issues giving them an extra year of eligibility.”
Linzer is a full academic qualifier who hopes to sign with Southern Miss or another four-year program following his freshman season at Holmes.
He had some memorable games this past year for NISH. In a Week 2 win over Franklinton, Linzer rushed for 171 yards and five scores on eight carries. In a Week 7 win vs. Sulphur, he gained 188 yards on nine attempts with four touchdowns.
Then, in a first-round playoff game vs. district rival Southside, Linzer exploded for 256 yards and four TDs on 15 rushes.
“I played some receiver and defensive back my junior year,” he said. “Coach (Curt) Ware then put me at running back. It took me a while to adjust, and then it came easier to me.”
Ware said that Linzer has the potential to develop into a college star.
“I think his ceiling is very high,” he said. “His confidence grew and grew this year. He’s a home-run threat who can take it to the house.”
Linzer recently ranked second in the state in the 60-meter dash on the indoor track and field circuit.
“He always had the straight-line speed and then he learned how to make the cuts,” Ware said. “He was, by far, our most improved player.”
Ware said that Linzer led by example.
“He’s not a big talker in general,” Ware said. “He wasn’t a vocal leader like Tyce (Fusilier). He’s reserved, for sure. He works hard in the classroom and weight room, and has the same kind of work habit in both.
“Moving forward at NISH, we should have a good football team but replacing our whole backfield with Markel, Tyce and Alvin George III, that’s a pretty tall task. They were really good character guys, good leaders who hopefully served as building blocks for future years.”