New Iberia’s Linn signs with Mississippi College

New Iberia Senior High School’s Kade Linn felt welcomed when visiting Mississippi College while looking for a spot to play baseball after he finishes his high school career this spring.
After visiting a few colleges, Linn decided to sign with the Choctaws and did so in a ceremony Wednesday at the NISH boys’ gym.
“I’m very excited at the new opportunities that are presenting themselves and getting the chance to play at the next level,” Linn said.
Linn said he’d attended a camp at the school in Clinton, Mississippi, but the coaches hadn’t really talked to him while he was there, but about a week later, they contacted him.
“They showed a lot of interest, and just gave me the best opportunity at the next level,” he said. “I couldn’t pass it up.”
He had also visited Fort Hays State University Hays, Kansas, and Carl Albert State College in Oklahoma.
“It let me see the facilities and everything that I would get to do if I went to those schools, and Mississippi College just proved to be better than all of them with everything they provided,” Linn said. “It was just the environment, the culture and the coaches over there. They were very welcoming and they offered me the best chance to play as soon as I get there, and showed that they’ll help me get to that next level of my abilities.”
Linn said the Choctaws, who play in the Gulf South Conference, plan to use him either as a starting pitcher or a reliever. The right-hander said he’s can run his fastball up to 88 or 89 mph, and can spot up any pitch that the coaches want.
Linn can throw from two arm slots — overhand or submarine — and said he can control his four-seam fastball, changeup, slider and curveball.
“I can always work hard to get better,” he added. “There’s always things to improve. There’s never perfection.”
Linn hopes to become a coach and wants to study physical education to become a teacher and coach. He also has some interest in sports broadcasting. He said he hopes to coach in college someday.
Though the COVID-caused suspension of the 2020 high school season was tough, Linn said it actually helped him after he got off to a rough start with the Yellow Jackets.
“Actually, my junior year I got roughed up a little bit,” he said. “I had to find my wings a little bit. I lost my control.”
He used the time off in the summer and fall to work on his control and increase his velocity.
“I bumped up my velo about five miles an hour during the offseason,” he said.