The 2021 prep football season for New Iberia Senior High School senior Elijah Bonin is shaping up to be a special one.
He has worked his way into the starting lineup after two years of hard work to get to this point.
“Last year was rough because I was trying to get a starting spot but I finally got a starting spot this year and I’m trying to do something with it and make it somewhere at the next level,” Bonin said. “I got a little bit of playing time last year but it was enough to give me some experience for this year.
It was NISH’s success on the football field last year that provided the motivation for Bonin to go out and get a starting spot for this season.
“Now that I got it, it makes me want to dit o something with it and play harder every game,” he said.
With the starting spot secured, Bonin knows that with it comes more responsibilities.
“I feel that I have to step up and be a leader now so that when the backups now become starters they know what they will have to do,” he said.
Bonin’s role on defense is vast.
“I have to make the play calls,” the NISH senior said. “I have to keep everyone in control so that they do the right thing so that we can win the game.
“As for me, I have to be involved in zone coverage and I have to cover the inside receiver or the running back.”
Spring and summer have been very good for him.
“I feel like it’s been a success,” Bonin said. “We’ve been getting better and better each day. We’re going on the right path to have a good season this year.
“I’m looking forward to competing for district and state championships.”
As for the future, Bonin would like to play in college.
“That’s one of my goals for the year,” he said. “I’m trying to get a couple of offers to go play in college.”
His highlight reel play from last year was a forced fumble and fumble recovery against Sulphur.