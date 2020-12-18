New Iberia Senior High star defensive lineman Michael Akins signed to continue his career with Texas Southern University on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Akins was named first-team All-District 3-5A after making 38 solo stops, 25 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery for the Yellow Jackets, who went from 2-8 in 2019 to 7-3 this year.
NISH reached the second round of the 5A playoffs after advancing to the postseason for the first time since 2013.
“Everybody thought Mike was a good player when I got here two years ago and he was, but he improved 10 times over the past two years in my opinion,” NISH head coach Curt Ware said.
“He got moved around during his career. He played quarterback a little while. I just felt that he could be a really good defensive player.”
Texas Southern agreed. Several months ago, the Tigers extended a scholarship offer to Akins, who verbally committed to the SWAC program in April.
The Tigers, who signed 16 players on Wednesday, are scheduled to begin their season in late February after a delay brought on by COVID-19 issues.
“It felt great to sign,” Akins said. “It’s what I wanted to do my whole life — play Division I football. It’s a great moment.
“I kept in contact with all their coaches. I talked to just about everybody on the staff. They made me feel so welcome.”
Ware said Akins has a high ceiling in regard to his collegiate potential.
“I think he has a lot of upside,” Ware said. “Mike’s real intelligent. He’s articulate and not bashful, which I think will serve him well in the big city and big atmosphere of Houston.
“He’s more of a standup guy (linebacker) in college. He’s athletic enough to rush and drop back in coverage.”
Ware said Akins worked tirelessly during the months leading up to this season.
“He had a good offseason and bought into the system we’re running,” Ware said. “Last year, he played some inside, which toughened him up.
“He’s so quick and athletic. Not many high school tackles can block him and not many spread teams use a tight end, which is a player more athletic like Mike. Against Southside (a 53-13 first-round playoff win), they had three guys trying to block him.”
Akins, who said he has a great support system with his parents, plans to major in kinesiology at Texas Southern.
“We knew coming into this season that we were underdogs,” he said. “I had a big year, but I still wasn’t satisfied. I really wanted 20 sacks, but I didn’t knock myself.”