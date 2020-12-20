Four second half goals were the difference as New Iberia Senior High rolled past Hahnville 4-0 Saturday to improve to 3-3-1 overall with three wins in its last five games.
“It was the wind, obviously it was the wind today,” NISH boys soccer coach Casey Friend said. “We were dealing with a 15 mile per hour wind so I packed it in the first half and then when we had the wind in the second half I loosened up the offense and we were able to get some goals.
“It was a good strategy and it paid off.”
NISH got goals from Kevin Martinez, Matthew Clay, Jose Ramirez and William Trosclair in the second half to pull away from the Hahnville Tigers, who were playing without several starters due to COVID tracing.
Since starting the soccer season two weeks later due to being quarantined for COVID, Friend has seen his team slowly get better with each game.
“My back five has been getting better and better,” Friend said. “We’ve given up fewer and fewer goals conceded.
“We played North Vermilion in the middle of the week and gave up a couple of goals, but we had seven players out with COVID tracing. We played today without three players and we did this. I can’t wait to play a full game with everyone on the team.”
Friend gave credit to his backline of William Trosclair, Hayden Norris, Carlos Medina, Joseph Godoy and Carson Turner for Saturday’s win.
Part of NISH’s success this year comes from the fact that Friend made a change in his style, attacking more rather than sitting back and playing more defense, and he’s gotten some help from some other NISH athletes.
NISH goalie Bailey Lee had another clean sheet, his second shutout in three games.
“I’m loving these dual sport athletes like Bailey and Colby Louviere, who each came from baseball,” Friend said. “I think it’s due to the formation we’re playing this year. I’m playing three in the back, two than can move up to the offense and three more up top.
“Last year we lost three defenders and I had to adjust what we do to our personnel on the field and it’s led to us generating some more offense and I’m loving what we’re doing.”
Friend is going to give some time off to the players for Christmas, then it’s back to work for a big tournament in Lafayette and then district play in January for the Jackets.