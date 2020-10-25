New Iberia ladies fall to Sulphur

SULPHUR — The New Iberia Senior High volleyball team dropped a 25-9-25-13, 25-21 match to district rival Sulphur on Thursday.
Kellis Boutte’ had 15 kills, a block and a dig to pace the Lady Jackets. Laila Sigure had three kills, two blocks and four digs; Zoriohn Davis had four kills and three digs; Sanaa Thibodeaux had a kill and a dig; Abby Smith had a kill and four digs; NyAsia Drexler had two kills and three digs; and Shelbi Mallet had two digs.
NISH, 5-7 overall and 0-4 in district, plays at Lafayette High Monday at 5 p.m.