The New Iberia Senior High School girls’ basketball team hosted its inaugural Thanksgiving Classic tournament, featuring eight teams from around the state, this week and finished as the tournament runner-up to Opelousas.
On the first day of the tournament, Opelousas narrowly defeated Central Catholic 51-50. Opelousas went to the winner’s side of the bracket, and Central Catholic moved to the consolation side. The second game of the day saw the Highland Baptist Lady Bears dominate Cecilia, 40-8. Westgate played St. Martinville in the third game of the day, a local matchup that saw Westgate win 31-16. The final game of the day was between NISH and Lake Charles Prep, and the Lady Jackets showed that they were not messing around, winning 59-10.
The second day of the tournament began with a strong matchup between Opelousas and Westgate. The central Louisiana Tigers bested Westgate 58-43. Cecilia faced off against Lake Charles Prep next, a back and forth battle that ended with a victory for Cecilia, 38-37. Central Catholic beat St. Martinville in the third game of the day, 48-23. NISH and Highland faced off for the final game, a 30-28 NISH victory against a very strong Highland performance.
Lake Charles Prep began the final day of the tournament with a win over St. Martinville. Westgate played Highland next, with the Lady Bears winning 46-38. Central Catholic faced off against Cecilia in the consolation game, beating the Lady Bulldogs 54-33. In the tournament championship, host New Iberia Senior High battled it out with Opelousas, forcing the game into overtime before Opelousas won 57-51.
The winner of the 3-Point Shooting Contest was Dashira Davis of Opelousas High School.
Opelousas High head coach Joshua Kador said that the tournament was a great success.
“I’m excited because, when I was in high school, New Iberia was our big rival, so I told coach (Chris Johnson) that we would love to come out and support them,” he said
“I think it really turned out amazing,” NISH assistant coach Chris Johnson said. “I talked to all eight coaches, and they were excited about it and will be back next year.
“I think it’s a positive sign that the tournament will grow bigger and bigger. We had a great crowd, great fan support from New Iberia.”
Johnson said he hopes that the Thanksgiving Classic will become a popular tradition. Given the success of the first tournament, he will undoubtedly get his wish.