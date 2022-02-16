New Iberia Senior High School’s boys basketball team picked up their second win of the season against Westgate on Saturday, defeating the Tigers 54-47. The victory marked the first time NISH had won both the home and away game against Westgate since the 2015-16 season.
Christian Walker led the scoring for the Yellow Jackets with 13 points. Tylin Bray (12 points), Austin Delahoussaye (11 points), and Wayne Randall-Bashay (9 points) also contributed to the victory.
Westgate’s leading scorer was Danny Lewis with 15 points. Travin Gardner (11 points) and Jaboree Antoine (9 points) also contributed.
Westgate led the scoring in the first quarter, but a strong defensive performance by NISH gave the Yellow Jackets some breathing room going into halftime. Nearly identical performances in the third quarter put the pressure on Westgate to close the gap before the game ended, but accurate free throws from Tylin Bray kept the Yellow Jackets in the lead and gave NISH the win.
NISH head coach Chad Pourciau said that because of the history between the two teams, the game could’ve gone either way.
“We’re familiar with each other, our kids know their kids, so it’s always a tough one,” said Pourciau. “I say it all the time, you can throw the records out the window when it comes to this one. The kids come to play and it means a little more.”
“I think they (Westgate) were fighting for something. They beat STM and Teurlings, so I think they moved up to 35 or so in the power ratings, so beating us would have given them a shot next week to get into the playoffs. We knew they were going to be fighting.”
Pourciau said that because it has been so long since either team has won both games, his team came into the game with extra motivation.
“I think it’s been four years since we haven’t split, this group of seniors has never seen one side win both games, so I made sure to make the point that they could be the first class in four years to get both of them. This is a tough place to play, so for our kids to come in and find a way to win, I’m happy for them.”
Danny Lewis always gives teams trouble, and Pourciau said that both Quinten Cook and Wayne Randall-Bashay did well to guard Lewis closely and limit his ability to dictate the game.
“Danny is so talented, he can handle it, he can shoot it, he’s a skilled guy. Quinten did a good job on him and I’ll tell you what, when Quinten was out, Wayne was on him. Wayne’s a Sophmore and took that challenge, blocked a few shots. They called a couple of fouls on him, but I thought he played well and blocked some shots. We had a senior step up and guard him and a sophomore step up and, giving up 100 pounds to him, guarded him”
Christian Walker limited his shooting to just three pointers and free throws against Westgate, something Pourciau said can be a blessing or a curse.
“We know that’s what he can do. He was in foul trouble the whole game. I don’t know how many he scored, it wasn’t much, but he can make shots.”
“He hit a big one where we went up 4, but then took another one with two men on and it goes the other way for an ‘and one’. His shooting can be a blessing and a curse and I’ve told him that. It can get us out of tough situations but at times he’ll take bad ones and put us in a bad situation.”
NISH now advances to the District 3-5A tournament, which will be the last games played before the playoffs. The Yellow Jackets have a 24-7 overall record and an undefeated 7-0 record in district play. They enter the district tournament as the No. 1 seed.
Westgate are 4-14 following the loss to NISH, and face H.L Bourgeois, Northside, and Carencro in the final week of the regular season. The Tigers need to finish the season in good form to have a chance to make the playoffs this season, as Westgate currently sits at the No. 37 seed according to geauxpreps.com.