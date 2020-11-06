New Iberia Senior High won the boys’ title and Highland Baptist Christian School won the girls’ crown at the Iberia Parish Saturday at the Louisiana PepperPlex.
Tyler Blissett of Highland won the individual crown in the boys’ race in 17:59.97, but New Iberia claimed four spots in the Top 10 to win the team crown with 37 points. Catholic High was second with 54, Highland was third with 60 and Delcambre was fourth with 65.
HBCS won the girls’ title with 23 points, led by individual winner Emma Blissett in 22:00.38. Catholic High was second with 32 points.
Boys’ Race
Hunter Landry of NISH was second in 18:11.63, with teammates Aden Romero fourth in 18:39.40, Landon Guillory seventh in 19:37.95 and Landon Guillory 10th in 20:11.51. Marcelle Washington was 14th in 20:33.09 for the Yellow Jackets. Also running for NISH were Michael Tran (24:03.67) and Adam Perez (24:03.89).
Highland’s Neil Mason was sixth in 19:35.87, with Nicko Maison 16th in 21:14.32, Michael LeBlanc 18th in 21:28.65 and Jonah White seventh in 21:54.29.
Delcambre’s teveor Viator was third in 18:31.80. Teammate Noah Gary was eighth in 18:46.76 and Aivery DeJean was 11th in 20:15.17. Kazzely Langliniais finished in 22:00.73 and Kadyn Bourgeois in 23:37.34 for DHS.
Catholic High had two top-10 finishers and five in the top 15, led by fifth-place finisher Eli Berard in 19:18.32. Aidan Romero was ninth in 19:56.94, Daniel Trotter was 12th in 20:24.27, Jonah Helms was 13th in 20:30.75 and Pierre Romero was 15th in 21:03.14. Also for the Panthers, Brix Schexnayder finished 17th in 21:16.06 and Sammy Stokes was 20th in 21:58.37. Also finishing for CHS were Eli Fitch in 22:56.60, Dennis Rozenzweig in 26:39.40 and Trey Romero in 27:17.07.
Girls’ Race
The top eight runners finished within a minute of each other in the girls’ race, with first place (22:00.38) and eighth place (22:42.87) separated by 42.48 seconds.
Madison Champagne of HBCS finished second to her teammate Emma Blissett in the girls’ race in 22:05.39, and Lillian Nicholson was fifth in 22:31.45. Two other HBCS runners finished in the top 10, Hilary Hebert seventh in 22:40.23 and Meagan Champagne eighth in 22:42.87.
Also finishing in the top 15 for Highland were Yvette Olivier, 13th in 25:16.72, and Anna Perello 15th in 26:40.60.
Catholic High’s Hannah Trappey finished third in 22:07.97, with Caroline Broussard fourth in 22:09.48, Audrey Armentor sixth in 22:34.51 and Kate Armentor 10th in 24:07.45. Kiera Green finished 12th in 25:07.18 and Ruth Helms was 14th in 26:18.21. Also for CHS, Angelina Scott was 19th in 28:25.66.
Kayla Trosclair finished 11th for New Iberia in 24:26.60 and teammate Ethne Killgore was 17th in 27:23.71.
Delcambre High’s Kaelyn Wyatt was 16th overall in 27:17.67. Sabrina Longon was 18th in 27:47.08 and Luci Geoffroy was 20th in 36:45.47.