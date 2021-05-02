Kade Linn’s RBI single through the middle scored Christian Thomas from second base with the game-winning run and NISH beat Ouachita Parish 4-3 in the first game of a best-of-three second round playoff series Friday night at NISH.
Thomas, running for Reed Freeman, who doubled with one out, slid home ahead of the throw to the plate from the Ouachita Parish defense as NISH rallied from a 2-1 deficit in the fourth inning to go up 1-0 in the series against the 30th seeded Lions.
“I had an idea that they were going to throw their best pitcher and try to steal the first game,” NISH coach Eli Lewellyn said. “He’s a UL-Monroe signee. He had great stuff and we struggled with him early on. They really held us down and I think that it’s a great testament to this team that we were able to handle the adversity and battle back for the win.”
Daniel Degeyter got the start for NISH and went 5 2/3 innings and allowed three runs, one earned, on four hits. Freeman came in relief and threw 1 1/3 innings of one-hit baseball for the win.
“It’s the first time that Darren has pitched six innings,” Lewellyn said. “He’s always had the safety net of Kade (Linn) behind him for the save, Tonight he didn’t have that safety net. He fought through some tough innings with some grit. You could tell he was nervous but he still went out there and gave us a chance to win the game.”
NISH scored a run in the first before Ouachita Parish scored twice in the fourth to take the lead. The Jackets came back with two runs in the bottom of the fourth, including Colby Khammany’s solo homer, to regain the lead before Ouachita Parish tied the game again with a single run in the fifth setting up the final inning heroics.
“Colby Khammany’s homer was huge,” Lewellyn said. “Reed doesn’t have a great betting average but when we need a big hit, it’s Reed that usually delivers and Kade’s been there before.
“He got the big hit against Southside earlier this week and gets the big hit tonight. I’m really proud of all of them.”