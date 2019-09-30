METAIRIE — The New Orleans Pelicans have 18 players on their roster.
Only six of those players were with the team last season.
It’s clear that it’s the start of a new era in the wake of trading All-Star forward Anthony Davis in the off-season.
“It feels like three off-seasons rolled into one,” first-year executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said Monday at the team’s preseason media day.
The hiring of Griffin by owner Gayle Benson in April was the first significant move in the hyper-active off-season.
Griffin handled the accommodation of Davis’ trade request, which brought in a fourth of the newcomers from the Lakers — forward Brandon Ingram and guards Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart.
The former Phoenix and Cleveland executive also oversaw the June draft, which brought in another fourth of the newcomers as forward Zion Williamson of Duke fell into New Orleans’ lap with an improbable win of the lottery. Griffin also selected center Jaxson Hayes of Texas and guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker of Virginia Tech. The trio calls themselves “the recruiting class,” Griffin said.
Griffin also acquired center Derrick Favors in a trade with Utah, signed free agent guard J.J. Redick and added four other free agents, including former LSU players Kavell Bigby-Williams and Josh Gray.
“We have guys ranging from 19 (years old) to 36,” Griffin said. “We touch every experience level.”
Griffin has emphasized since the draft that this is “Jrue Holiday’s team,” referencing the 11-year veteran who was Davis’ sidekick for the past six seasons. The point is that the organization won’t expect too much too soon from Williamson, who has been lauded as a generational talent, but who also played just one year of college basketball and just turned 19 in July.
“Jrue is the perfect conduit from the young to the old,” Griffin said.
Though the front office is trying to make Holiday the face of the franchise, Williamson is generally considered the most eagerly anticipated rookie arrival since LeBron James in 2003.
“Jrue Holiday is so unique, it took us, what, seven questions in for someone to ask about our best player?” Griffin said. “We have got to be the only organization that’s true of in the NBA.”
The Pelicans sent Holiday to the podium as the first player to be interviewed and he was followed by Redick and Ball before Williamson took his turn.
“This is what the dream was all about,” Williamson said. “It was all about getting to the league and having an impact. The impact starts (Tuesday).”
That’s when training camp begins. The first of five preseason games is Oct. 7 in Atlanta and the only home preseason game is four days later against Utah.
Amid all the changes in the front office and the roster, the most stable part of the operation is coach Alvin Gentry, who begins his fifth season.
Griffin said Williamson is a “genetic freak” who was “touched by the hand of God,” but Gentry said, “we’re not going to ask him to put on a cape, fly in and save our franchise.”
But the blend of youth and experience seems to have put the franchise in a better place that it was in the winter when Davis’ trade demand rocked a team that finished 33-49 one season after advancing to the Western Conference semifinals.
“Our young guys are in great hands,” Gentry said.
In fact, Griffin said he had Gentry discussed the difficulty in selecting a final roster and rotation with so many effective players competing.
“I’d prefer it that way,” Gentry said, “than looking own the bench and seeing no one.”
Gentry’s staff has a significant addition in former Nuggets head coach Jeff Bzdelik, who will coordinate the defense while third-year assistant Chris Finch coordinates the offense.