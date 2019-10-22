New era begins

METAIRIE — The New Orleans Pelicans have overhauled their roster since the end of last season.
They are more talented, deeper and younger than the team that went 33-49 last season.
They could be one of the most improved teams in the NBA season, which begins Tuesday night when they visit the defending champion Toronto Raptors.
But even if it is much-improved, New Orleans could still miss the playoffs.
Such is life in the ultra-competitive Western Conference.
“I feel like we can be a playoff team, in a very tough Western Conference,” said guard Jrue Holiday, the primary holdover from last year’s team. “I don’t want to say too much, because anything can happen. I’ve been through seasons where we had injuries or different situations like that.”
Holiday made those comments before an injury-free preseason came to an end with the revelation Friday that No. 1 draft choice and starting power forward Zion Williamson has an injury to his right knee that will sideline him for the early part of the season.
Coach Alvin Gentry said he believes Williamson injured the knee in a preseason game at San Antonio on Oct. 13.
The Pelicans have not offered any clarity on the duration of Williamson’s recovery time, saying only that he will miss the opener. They did not reveal there was an issue until Thursday, when Williamson was held back from a trip to New York for the preseason finale.
New Orleans won that game 117-116 to finish the preseason with a 5-0 record
The organization has not described the nature of Williamson’s injury, nor the manner of treatment for it. ESPN has reported that the injury is not “severe,” but said Williamson would miss “weeks” without being more specific.
“He’s a smart enough player that whenever he comes back he will be fine,” Gentry told reporters in New York on Friday. “I don’t see him falling behind in a situation, where all of a sudden he’s got all of this make-up work to do. He will be fine.”
Williamson’s absence in the early going will make things even harder for the Pelicans in a conference in which the worst record to qualify for the playoffs last season was 48-34.
Among those top eight teams, Golden State, which was the top seed with 57 wins and qualified for the NBA Finals, figures to drop off the most, having lost Kevin Durant in free agency and with Klay Thompson sidelined for much of this season.
But the Warriors still have enough talent to remain among the top eight as do the other playoff teams from last season with the possible exception of Oklahoma City, which traded away Russell Westbrook and Paul George after winning 49 games.
The other playoff teams were Denver (54 wins), Portland (53), Houston (53), Utah (50), San Antonio (48) and the Los Angeles Clippers (48).
And New Orleans isn’t the only non-playoff team in the West expected to show significant improvement this season.
The Lakers (37 wins) added six-time All-Star forward Anthony Davis in the trade that sent Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart to the Pelicans, to join LeBron James.
Sacramento (39 wins) and Dallas (33 wins) both have significant young talent that could propel them into the playoff mix through maturation.
“I think it’s more competitive,” Holiday said. “It’s going to be tough, but it’s going to be fun. I feel like this is why we play the game. I really wouldn’t want to be in any other place, to be able to compete with the best of the best. It’s going to be a fun, fun conference.”
Gentry begins his fifth season preaching that he wants his team to play at the fastest pace in the NBA.
Although the offensive pace could be this team’s signature, the Pelicans believe the defensive potential is also significant because of the size, athleticism, versatility and depth of the retooled roster.
Last season New Orleans allowed a franchise-worst 116.8 points, which was 27th in the NBA.
Holiday was named first or second-team All-Defense each of the past two seasons and the addition of Derrick Favors in a trade with Utah brought an elite defender in the post.
“I think we could be one of the best defensive teams in the league,” said Ball, who general manager David Griffin called a “truly special defensive guard.”
“We can do a lot of switching,” Ball said. “We’ve got height, strength and speed. We’ve got everything you need to be a good defensive team.”
Gentry hired NBA assistant Jeff Bzdelik to handle the defense.