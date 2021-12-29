Asking Colby Batiste about last season’s boys basketball team at Highland Baptist is not really a fair question since he was hired in the summer to take over the program that was run for several years by Kaleb Gardner, who stepped away from coaching duties after the end of last season.
Batiste took over a program that won 16 games but lost a lot of players to graduation.
“I’m blessed to have the opportunity to be here,” Batiste said. “It’s a great place to coach at, to work at and to develop these kids.
“From what I heard, last year’s team was very successful. They had a number of wins, they were very athletic. They had been together for a while and they had a lot of upperclassmen graduate.
“Not that this year’s team is starting over but we have a number of inexperienced guys that have the chance to step up and play some varsity basketball.”
Batiste said that he has a couple of guys returning who played some minutes on the varsity team last year in Parker Perry and Ty Olivier, a pair of sophomores. Carroll Olivier, who is a senior, and Kevin Sutton, also a senior, played sparingly.
“Bronson Charles had a knee injury last year and is back and I’m surprised at his development,” Batiste said. “This team is new and getting a chance to get some quality varsity minutes.”
So while Batiste has older players, they don’t have a lot of experience, especially at the varsity level.
The Bears have struggled through the first part of the season but the good news that is that they have been in many games, though they haven’t been able to get over the hump and get a win in the end.
That hasn’t discourage Batiste at all.
“Even though with the losses, the future is bright,” Batiste said. “Wee just have to trust the process.”
The Highland coach is not counting on any specific player. Instead, he tells his team that he needs all hands on deck.
“We’re going to use players that have never had varsity experience. We’re going to use players that have had limited varsity experience,” Batiste said. “We’re going to ask Carroll Olivier, the senior, to step up and handle the ball and become the shot creator and initiate some things offensively.
“I tell my guys to always be ready to play because you never know when your number will be called.”
Ideally, Batiste would like to see some consistency from his team.
“Offensively, I think that we’ll be okay,” Batiste said. “We can shoot the ball decently.
“Once we get our feet under us and get more game reps and game speed, I think that we’re going to be okay. The most important thing I want to see is us handling adversity the right way. I know that we are going to lose some games but the question is how to you handle it as a young man? How do you handle being coached hard? That maturity is what I really want to see this year.”