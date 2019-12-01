MONROE — Max Hunter rushed for 72 yards on 15 carries and caught seven passes for 69 yards and Andrew Brister completed 15-of-27 passes for two touchdowns as Neville held off Westgate 26-24 Friday in the LHSAA Class 4A quarterfinals held at Neville High.
Neville needed a defensive stop on fourth down with less than a minute left to seal the win as Westgate fell to 9-4 on the season.
Westgate quarterback Brennen Landry had a touchdown run, Kevin Sophus added a touchdown run and Makholven had a touchdown reception for the Tigers, who almost rallied from a two touchdown deficit to reach the semifinals.
Kayshon Boutte finished the night with 13 rushes for 85 yards
With the win, Neville will face Edna Karr in the Class 4A semifinals Friday.
Amite 26, Loreauville 0
AMITE — Corey McKnight rushed for 239 yards and four touchdowns as Amite shut out Loreauville 26-0 in the LHSAA Class 2A quarterfinals Friday night.
McKnight scored on runs of 38, 22, 9 and 59 yards for the Warriors, who held Loreauville to less than 200 yards of offense on the night.
With the loss, No. 20 seed Loreauville ends the season with a 7-6 record while No.5 seed Amite advances to play top-seed Ferriday in the semifinals Friday.
LHS quarterback Zy Alexander only completed 4-of-22 passes for 43 yards and two interceptions and rushed 22 times for 63 yards.
Ethan Simon added eight rushes for 35 yards in the loss and Collin Jacob caught four passes for 30 yards, he also finished with five tackles in the game.