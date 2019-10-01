Never forget

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton wouldn’t let his players forget last season’s game against Dallas as they prepared for a rematch.
All last week, the Cowboys’ 13-10 victory over New Orleans last December in Dallas played on the TV inside the Saints locker room.
“I was pretty sick of watching that game in the locker room,” Saints fullback Zach Line said.
The replays were a visual reminder that the Cowboys were the more physical team last season and that the more physical team would prevail Sunday night in the Superdome.
The Saints received the message and turned the tables on the Cowboys, winning by a nearly identical score to last season in a 12-10 triumph.
“I was pleased with the way we were able to establish the line of scrimmage,” Payton said. “I felt we won that battle. I thought we won the rushing battle and the turnover battle and if you would have told me before the game that was going to happen, I would’ve told you that’s who the winner is going to be.”
The Cowboys had 30-plus points and 400-plus yards in winning each of their first three games, but the Saints held them to 257 yards.
“Obviously, defensively we were outstanding,” Payton said after his team improved to 3-1. “That was something else.”
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott had more than 100 yards rushing in each of the last two games, but was held to 35 yards on 18 carries, the lowest yards-per-carry average (1.9) in his career.
“I thought that we populated him well,” Payton said. “I thought that we tackled well. He is a really good running back. I thought that we got hats on him. I thought that we did a really good job.”
Dallas finished with just 45 yards rushing and it converted 4 of 11 third downs and failed on one fourth-down conversion.
“They did a good job moving up front and not allowing us to consistently run the ball,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. “Obviously, that is a big part of what we want to do and we were not able to sustain drives on a consistent basis.”
The Saints got all their points on four field goals by Wil Lutz. It was the first time a Payton team has won without scoring a touchdown, something New Orleans hadn’t done since 1998.
“We focus on doing what we have to do,” linebacker Demario Davis said. “If we are doing that, then we are good. Defensively, we created (three) takeaways. We did good in the running game. We got off the field on third downs.”
The Saints improved to 2-0 in games that Teddy Bridgewater has started at quarterback since Drew Brees underwent thumb surgery that is expected to sideline him for about another month. The defense was significant in a 33-27 win at Seattle a week earlier as safety Vonn Bell had a 33-yard fumble return for a touchdown.
“The philosophy of our team is that everybody has to carry their weight,” Davis said. “Every week looks different no matter who the quarterback is. Sometimes the defense has to play better.
“Sometimes the special teams has to play better. Sometimes the offense is hot.
“We just have to play the game that is in front of us.
“This was a defensive game so it was great for us to make those stops and create those turnovers.”
Bridgewater completed 23 of 30 for 193 yards and had one interception when a first-quarter pass bounced off the hands of wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. and was snagged by cornerback Chdobe Awuzie.
The Saints possessed the ball for 36 minutes and four seconds.
“We knew coming into this game we had to be the most physical team,” Bridgewater said.
“We knew that we had to possess the ball, we had to lead in certain areas of this game. In this league we know how hard it is to win games, and no one said they had to be pretty. The only stat that matters is the wins keep adding up.”
The Saints maintained sole possession of first place in the NFC South, one game ahead of Carolina and Tampa Bay, which visits the Superdome next Sunday.