LOREAUVILLE — Because bass were biting later in the day, Dennis Narcisse of St. Martinville stayed near Marsh Field Boat Landing fishing for an hour or two the last day of February before cranking up and leaving Lake Dauterive-Fausse Pointe.
Narcisse and Brandon Mire of Lafayette, who have been riding a hot hand in bass tournaments lately, including the Texas Team Trail and Bass Champs, timed it right because two bass bit that ended up in first place for two different hours in the Big Bass Classic fundraising tournament for the Lydia Cancer Association and Acadiana Hope for a Cure. His 4.06-pounder won the fourth hour and his 2.90-pounder won the eighth and final hour for a total of $500.
Narcisse emerged as the top money winner in the annual event, unique to this region and patterned after the Bob Sealy Big Bass Splash tournaments at Toledo Bend and Lake Sam Rayburn. For each of the eight hours, it paid $250, $150 and $100 for the first-, second- and third-biggest bass weighed by Tee Roy Savoy of Coteau Holmes.
“We look forward to fishing this tournament every year, especially since it’s a charity,” Narcisse said.
The other big winner was New Iberian Mike O’Brien, whose 4 ¾-pound bass was the biggest bass of the Big Bass Classic. It was worth $250 for winning the seventh hour and another $250 as the top entry in the BBC.
And Travis Meche Jr., a 12-year-old bass angler from Branch in Acadia Parish, hooked and boated three bass that hit the leaderboard — all third-place fish worth $100 apiece. The youngster’s feat earned him sincere congratulations and a handshake from an older competitor, Johnny Hester of Lafayette, and others in the 43-boat field that started the eight-hour tournament at 7 o’clock on a chilly morning.
Narcisse and Daryl Mitchell of St. Martinville, the man who introduced him to bass fishing, prefished for the event Feb. 23 and the Wednesday before the BBC. Although the fish were biting best after midday, they found what they wanted to find — bass in shallow water far north of the boat landing -- and went back that Saturday.
“We actually hopped on some fish. It was a late bite with the cold weather,” Narcisse said.
The hard cold front a few days before the BBC relocated the bass. The bass weren’t in the shallows when they arrived.
“The fish were feeding on shad around brushpiles. That’s what made us put on football jig,” he said about the ½-ounce green pumpkin Jigmaster Jigs. They added a green pumpkin/blue Rage Craw and dyed the tip of the claws chartreuse.
“It’s awesome, man. We were swinging for the fences. You’ve just got to keep fishing. This game ain’t played in a dome. You’ve just got to keep fishing, keep fishing,” he said.
Narcisse believed the 2.90-pounder wouldn’t take the top spot in the last hour. He was hopeful of at least taking a third place with it but was pleasantly surprised.
“To be honest I didn’t think we had a shot. A lot of guys hold their fish until the end,” he said.
O’Brien, who fished with veteran bass angler Gregory Bourque of St. Martinville, boasted the big bass of the Big Bass Classic, a 4.74-pounder that hogged the top spot in the seventh hour. It was one of only three bass they caught that day in Sandy Cove, a heavily pressured spawning area.
“Oh, it was tough, as you know. It was one of those deals. One lucky cast,” O’Brien said about their day in his 16-foot aluminum tunnel hull powered by a 90-horsepower Mercury.
“We’ve been catching real nice fish in Sandy Cove,” he said, “but it’s been hit and miss with the weather but we really didn’t have anything else to go on. It was just a grind.”
The biggest bass that hit the scale was caught at approximately 1 p.m., said O’Brien, who recently retired as owner of Bayouland Marine LLC. He was throwing a soft plastic swim bait he has relied on for five years or so when the brute bit.
“It attacked it, about pulled the rod out of my hands,” he said.
The fight was on, limited as it was.
“There’s only a foot of water so they can’t go anywhere,” he said.
Still, he said, “She wasn’t messing around.”
The “hawg” did go under the boat and he pulled it back to open water. The landing net, though, wasn’t out, so he “flipped” it in the boat with confidence that his 60-pound Power Pro braided line wouldn’t part.
That timely tussle was the brightest spot on a sunny but challenging day of bass fishing.
“It is fun, I tell you, the highlight of the day.
Overall, despite the tough bite, he said, “It was a real fun time, anyway. I enjoy fishing that one. But I didn’t think it’d be that tough a day.”
Meche, the boy with three bass on the final leaderboard, fished with his father, Travis Meche. The older bass angler didn’t connect on any bass while fishing with a Speed Craw.
Travis Jr. had a 2.54-pounder in the second hour, 2.46-pounder in the fourth hour and a 2.56-pounder in the eighth hour, the first two on a june bug Senko and the third one on an Okeechobee Rage Craw.
“It ain’t nothing new for him catching the fish,” his dad said, citing a lofty tournament finish by the Branch Elementary School student in an 80-boat field last year at Chicot Lake.
And, he said, the boy has had a fishing rod in his hands since he was in diapers.
They planned to fish Sandy Cove but the midweek cold front changed all that so they went to a borrow pit along the West Atchafalaya Basin Protection Levee. Travis Jr. caught his first two money-winners there, then they rode north in their Skeeter ZX225.
Travis Jr. said, “I feel good.’
That third bass bit in muddy water up against a cypress tree. He saw the swirl as soon as the soft plastic creature bait hit the water, he said.