Don Naquin, who lived in so many places as a boy and young teen before his family settled in New Iberia, was talking about the past, mostly, and the future via cellphone around midday Monday.
The outdoorsman loved to fish for freshwater and/or saltwater gamefish, cherished his friends and absolutely lived to volunteer to help others.
As Naquin talked, he walked around disposing of cardboard boxes or something else that needed to be done, often pointed out by his wife of 26 years, Valerie. And when he spoke, there often was a catch in his voice, or a long pause before the words tumbled out.
He was brand new, just into his second day, at being a former New Iberian. The 59-year-old, who retired earlier this month as an apparatus repairman after 41 years with Cleco, was busy moving into the couple’s new residence near Dalton, Georgia.
Naquin left a well of tears behind, a well that filled fast as he said goodbye to people who made a difference in his life, and vice versa, here in the heart of the Teche Area. Mostly, those people remembered the kind-hearted volunteer.
“I never thought of myself as that until I started telling people goodbye. It was heart-breaking, you know? Oh, man, dude, we’re excited to go, then we go tell people goodbye. While we were excited to go … it felt awful,” he said.
The crying commenced, mutually, with each stop to say goodbye. There were a lot of stops the past few weeks.
It was an awkward a time to say goodbyes because of current restrictions due to COVID-19. No one felt that more than Randy Montegut of New Iberia, who owns Bon Creole, where Naquin worked part-time for 20 or so years.
“It came at a time when you can’t shake hands or give a hug,” Montegut said Thursday evening.
“We hated to see him go but he’s excited about the challenge,” he said. “We’re going to miss him. We’re going to miss him a lot.”
How did Naquin go from New Iberia — where he moved with his mother, Nell Naquin, who lives now in Broussard — to a small community, Villanow, Georgia, a few hours north of Atlanta? The Naquins planned their retirement move over the past year, he said.
Naquin’s wife became very ill in May 2019. She had surgery and her thyroid was removed.
Soon after the health crisis, Valerie, born and raised in New Iberia, told her husband she’d like to move closer to her three half-sisters and relocate in northern Georgia.
“I’m a country boy at heart, so I was all in,” he said.
“We felt like it was something we needed to do in life. We thought it all out. People do it every day. We’re not different than any other couple who do it, I don’t think.”
Valerie, 61, retired this month after 13 years as office manager at Marine Industrial Fabrication at the Port of Iberia. She also started a successful part-time business, Desserts to Go, three years ago.
“I know. It’s hard,” said the outdoorswoman whose father, the late Kenneth “Coco” Viator, took her fishing often in the Atchafalaya Basin. When it was time for a lunch on the water, she said, he’d dive in, pluck fresh oysters off the bottom and bring them up to dine on with a healthy dose of Tabasco.
The veteran and accomplished speckled trout angler had a head start saltwater fishing-wise on her husband. Her grandfather, the late Warren Viator, took her saltwater fishing, she said. She’s hooked to this day and will miss it, said Valerie.
“Tremendously. God, yes. I love it. I love it out there,” she said.
They put New Iberia in the rearview mirror Friday and stayed overnight at the halfway point, Meridian, Mississippi, before completing the move to Villanow on Saturday. A relative drove the U-Haul straight through and nephews on her side who live in the region started emptying it after his arrival.
Naquin was born in Birmingham, Alabama, and lived there three years before his mother, a Berwick native, relocated to Louisiana and remarried after she met J.C. Naquin. Her husband, a carpenter much of his life, adopted her son.
They also lived in St. Martinville, Franklin, Jeanerette, Missouri and Singapore before settling in New Iberia in 1977. Naquin was homeschooled and got his high school diploma in Singapore but quickly learned there weren’t many, if any, jobs for 16-year-olds here so decided to attend New Ibera Senior High for his senior year and got another diploma at 17. Fresh out of school, he went to work for three years as a deckhand on an oilfield supply boat captained by J.C. Naquin.
He started working for Cleco, first as a meter reader for nine years, then as an apparatus repairman fixing pole top transformers for 31 years.
The Cleco employee also started cooking, becoming a “professional boiler,” as he described it, for the Monteguts at Bon Creole. He worked countless catering jobs.
Naquin emerged during the 1990s as one of the community’s most active and dedicated volunteers, one with a big heart who couldn’t and wouldn’t say no.
“I did so many benefits, helping and raising money. When I first started working with Cleco, they encouraged that, getting involved in the community,” he said.
Montegut said, “Don put other people before himself in the things he did for people who raised money in events. Every time there was a fishing event, Don hustled up donations. He was a very great asset to the community. He’s a good person. He’s just a good guy.”
Naquin devoted much of his spare time for a few decades to helping his close friend, the late Elvis Jeanminette, prepare for the popular Big Bass Classics that evolved from the Mardi Gras Mambo Big Bass Classic to the Top Rod Big Bass Classic to, eventually, the Big Bass Classic.
He was banquet committee chairman and a tireless helper for the local Sugar Chapter of the Coastal Conservation Association of Louisiana, joining so many other area outdoorsmen who believed in the organization’s conservation cause.
The outdoorsman also was a proud member of the Iberia Rod & Gun Club. He promoted the IR&GC’s annual fishing rodeo to the max, although he wasn’t a volunteer per se.
“I really wanted to work the fishing rodeo site. But I really wanted to fish the rodeo and get my son involved,” he said, referring to his son, Matt, a Houston resident and marketing director for Parish Brewing Co. in Broussard.
Naquin did just that and the two of them fished several fishing rodeos together with his wife aboard the Go Fish, a 19-foot Wellcraft that usually brought in more speckled trout that hit the leaderboard than any other boat and most of them were posted by hard-fishing Valerie, who collected several first-place trophies during that time.
“That was probably from the mid-90s to the early 2000s. Then it got to where it was too much, fishing three days. Then I kind of slacked off. Matt got older and went on his way,” he said.
Naquin continued to fish for speckled trout and redfish and stayed on them when they got in or around Vermilion Bay. He knew the community holes and the hush-hush destinations that consistently give up big speckled trout on the western side of the bay.
A few weeks ago he sold the Go-Fish, as well as a jo-boat.
He has no plans to quit fishing or, even, hunting.
“I always hunted and fished at an early age in Missouri. I lived on a farm (near Birch Tree, Missouri). I could always go fishing and hunting when I wanted. You could see the ponds from the house,” he said. “At 10 years old, mom bought me a .410 crack barrel shotgun. I’ve still got it to this day.”
Fast forward to the years after he moved to Cajun Country, where the Atchafalaya Basin is a comfortable boat tow away as is Vermilion Bay. Ricky Watkins of New Iberia first taught him how to fish for bass in this area, he said, while his first saltwater fishing lessons were administered by Terry Robicheaux.
Apparently, he learned well from Watkins and Robicheaux.
As far as he is concerned, Vermilion Bay in its prime season (late summer through early winter) doesn’t have an equal.
“I think we have the best in the country. I might be partial. But I’ve talked to a lot of people in the country. They don’t have places like we do,” he said.
Unless he visits the heart of Cajun Country, those venues will be fond memories.
“Oh, uh, I’m going to miss it severely. I’ll fish what I can up here, lakes and creeks,” he said.
He might even break out the old faithful crack barrel this fall.