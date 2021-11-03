Napier wants Cajuns to ignore rankings, focus on beating Georgia State

LAFAYETTE — Billy Napier isn’t concerned about rankings.
Louisiana’s fourth-year football coach has the Ragin’ Cajuns ranked once again in The Associated Press Top 25 Poll. Louisiana is ranked No. 24 in the AP Poll and the top vote getter of those others receiving votes in the Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll.
None of that really matters to Napier.
“These rankings at this point of the season are really built to create media coverage,” Napier said. “They certainly don’t affect the outcome in any way shape or form. The important thing we can do is play well and win. To do that, it is critical for us to put the blinders on and focus on the task at hand.”
What about the Sun Belt Conference expanding by adding Southern Miss, Old Dominion and Marshall? Napier is just as amblivant when it comes to that trendy topic as well.
“We will cross that bridge when we get to it,” Napier said. “Right now, I am worried about the teams in our league.”
The SBC team that tops that list are the Georgia State Panthers who come to town for a nationally-televised game this week. Louisiana (7-1, 5-0 SBC) hosts Georgia State (4-4, 3-1 SBC) on Thursday. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN.
“We play a really good Georgia State football team on Thursday night,” Napier said. “They have won three games in a row and are very much still in contention for the eastern division title. They will be very motivated for Thursday night’s matchup.”
Georgia State enters the game having won three straight contests against ULM, Texas State and rival Ga. Southern.
The Panthers have rolled up victories by utilizing its power ground attack which averaged 220.2 rushing yards per game. Tucker Gregg leads the team in rushing yards (552) and is second on the team in rushing touchdowns (4). Jamyest Williams meanwhile is second on the team in rushing yards (413) and leads the team yards per attempt (6.6) and touchdowns (5).
Georgia State also has a weapon in dual-threat quarterback Darren Grainger. The Furman transfer, who beat out returning starter Conelious Brown (who entered the transfer portal on Monday), has completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 924 yards with 11 touchdowns to three interceptions, while adding 388 rushing yards.
“The one thing that stands out to me is the transfer from Furman University which is my alma mater,” Napier said. “He is a heck of an athlete. The guy has the ability to go to the house.”
The fact that Georgia State has playmakers, combined with the fact that Louisiana needed overtime to beat them last year, is the reason why the visiting Panthers are the only thing the Ragin’ Cajuns are focused on this week. Not to mention, a victory on Thursday will secure the program’s fourth straight SBC Western Division title.
“We have an opportunity to clinch the western division with a win Thursday night,” Napier said. “There is certainly a lot to play for relative to our team and what we are trying to do this year.”