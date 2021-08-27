Napier wants Cajuns to be finishers this season, not rely on strong start

LAFAYETTE — With fall football camp having wrapped up this week, University of Louisiana head football coach Billy Napier let it be known what he wants his Ragin’ Cajuns to be this season.
“When you start it’s easy,” said Napier after the final fall camp practice on Wednesday. “You have great energy, you have great excitement and enthusiasm. Everybody’s motivation is high. Expectations are high but then reality sets in.
“The challenges come, the obstacles come, doubt comes, and fatigue sets in. We want to be finishers. I think most people are inspired by people who finish and not by people who start.”
As the Ragin’ Cajuns begin preparing for the season opener at University of Texas, Napier was asked to reflect if there was a particular position group that stood out during camp.
For Napier, there wasn’t just one.
“At times throughout training camp I think each position group had its days,” Napier said. “We all have had bad days and good days. That’s part of the journey and process. As competitive as it was out there, and as complicated as it was in terms of fundamentals and conceptually, I think it would be hard for one position group to rise up above everyone else.”
RESPECT FOR TONEY
Patrick Toney enters his fourth season as a member of the Ragin’ Cajuns football staff, and also his second as defensive coordinator.
Billy Napier is a fan of Toney’s approach to coaching, which has helped him grow as a coach.
“The big thing is experience,” Napier said. “Coach Toney would tell you that he improved each and every week. That is what I love about him. He’s always learning. He and I work well together just because we are always trying to tinker and improve what we do.”
In his first season at the helm, Toney’s defense ranked fourth in the Sun Belt Conference and 33rd nationally in scoring defense (22.0), while also ranking fourth in the SLC and 33rd nationally in total defense (355.4).
Napier admits that his 31-year-old defensive coordinator is a rising star, and one whom folks will talk about for years to come.
“I love coming to work every day knowing that we have one of the bright, young and upcoming football minds in our building,” Napier said. “I think we are all going to be telling stories about old PT one day.”
ALMENDARES IMPRESSIVE
The Ragin’ Cajuns turned to Kenny Almendares to help stabilize an inconsistent kicking game last season and he delivered. Almendares appeared in six games and went 5-for-5 on field goal attempts and 23-for-23 on PAT attempts.
Napier was not surprised.
“I think Kenny has always been very talented,” Napier said. “He is a natural ball striker but he was very raw and underdeveloped when he first got here. He has steadily improved from a technique and consistency standpoint.”
Almendares will be the full-time place kicker for the Ragin’ Cajuns this coming season, and Napier believes he could be even better during the 2021 season.
“Kenny’s had a great offseason,” Napier said. “He had a really good spring practice and certainly a good summer. He got himself into better shape, better condition. So far, so good.”
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“I am not going to need an alarm clock tomorrow I can promise you that. It is go time.” — Ragin’ Cajuns head coach Billy Napier on first day of preparation for game week