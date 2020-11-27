LAFAYETTE — Billy Napier has been coaching from afar this week.
For the past week, the third-year University of Louisiana football coach has been forced to work from an isolated location after testing positive for COVID-19. Napier’s positive test came a few days after the program was forced to cancel its Senior Day game against Central Arkansas as 33 student-athletes were forced into isolation protocol.
“We are having to do it a little bit different,” said Napier during his weekly press conference on Monday. “I will be doing it remotely and meeting with the staff and team virtually. We’ve got a great setup here but probably the tough thing here is can’t go to practice and spend time with the family for Thanksgiving. Big picture wise, I will get out of isolation on Friday and then I will drive up on Saturday morning and join the team at the stadium.”
With Napier in tow, No. 24 UL (7-1, 5-1 Sun Belt) will return to action this Saturday when they travel to Monroe to take on in-state rival ULM (0-8, 0-5 SBC). Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN3.
“The next challenge is ULM,” Napier said. “We’ve talked a lot about trying to get hot at the right time and play our best football down the stretch. I do think that is where our focus is at.”
While the Ragin’ Cajuns are ranked in both national polls and earned a spot in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game, the Warhawks are having a season to forget.
ULM was already facing challenges having to replace several starters from last year’s team, including four-year quarterback Caleb Evans. The team has had more than a dozen players opt out of the season including starting quarterback Colby Suits (1,537 yards, 8 TD, 7 INT) who decided to leave last week. Not to mention, defensive coordinator-assistant head coach Mike Collins resigned before the start of the season.
All of that chaos has helped make ULM the worst team in the conference in nearly every statistical category, including scoring offense (16 ppg), total offense (310.9 yards), rushing offense (66 yards), first downs (134) and third-down conversions (25.7 pct.).
The lone bright spot has been the passing attack which ranks third in pass offense (244.9 yards per game). Jeremy Hunt, who came in for Suits against Georgia State and threw for 339 yards and three touchdowns, will be taking over the offense.
ULM’s defense isn’t much better, ranking ninth in points allowed (37.8), eighth in yards allowed (443.2) and last in rushing yards allowed (258.9). The Ragin’ Cajuns are averaging 30.6 points and 201 rushing yards per game.
Yet, despite the apparent one-sided matchup for the Ragin’ Cajuns, Napier is making sure his team isn’t taking the Warhawks for granted or looking ahead to next week’s road trip to Appalachian State.
“We are all aware of ULM and the caliber of staff they have,” Napier said. “We have a lot of respect for Coach (Matt) Viator. His teams play with effort, toughness and discipline. They are always very fundamentally sound.”
Napier only needs to point out the nail-biting finishes in the previous two meetings.
The 2018 game, which UL won 31-28, came down to ULM’s Craig Ford missing a game-tying 36-yard field goal as time expired. Last year’s game also came down to a last-second field goal attempt by the Warhawks. This time Jared Porter missed the game-winning 35-yard field goal with six seconds on the clock.
“Two years in a row they have taken us down to the last possession of the game,” Napier said. “This is an in-state opponent and this is a rivalry game and we completely understand the things that go with that.”