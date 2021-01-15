Napier looks ahead to 2021 football season

LAFAYETTE — Billy Napier is already looking ahead.
With the 2020 college football season officially in the books, the University of Louisiana football coach is gearing up for his fourth season at the helm of the Ragin’ Cajuns. UL returns several starters from last season’s 10-win team, and even though there are a few players headed to the NFL, Napier says he and his team are ready for the new season.
“It’s time to move on,” said Napier on a Zoom conference call on Wednesday. “It’s time to move forward and turn the page.”
The Ragin’ Cajuns offseason program officially begins today with the start of what Napier calls the “foundation” phase which lasts 27 days. The spring season will wrap up with the spring game scheduled for April 22.
UL enters preparation for the new season with several returning starters, including a total of nine seniors who are taking advantage of the additional year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those nine Cajuns include quarterback Levi Lewis, guard Ken Marks, wide receiver Jalen Williams, defensive tackles Tayland Humphrey, defensive end Chauncey Manac, linebacker Ferrod Gardner, defensive backs Blair Brooks and Cameron Solomon, and kicker Nate Synder.
“Those nine guys have made a choice to play another year and work on getting their second degrees master degrees and internships,” Napier said. “Those are some of the biggest recruits we signed this year truth be known.”
Napier also pointed out how important it is to have those players, in particular Gardner and Marks who will be on the roster for their seventh season.
“They know what it was like,” Napier said. “They’ve seen kind of the transformation. They’ve seen the work pay off. They value all the things that we’ve done to improve the player experience and they’ve been a big part of us turning it around.”
In addition to the nine seniors that opted to return, the Ragin’ Cajuns also have added several transfers from Power 5 conferences. That includes defensive tackle Latrell Bankston (Iowa State), offensive lineman Matthew Anderson (Nebraska), wide receiver John Stephens (TCU), defensive back Tyrone Lewis (Kansas State), and linebacker Clinton Anokwura (Kansas).
“What we’ve seen is the recruiting footprint that we’re in, we have prior relationships with these kids,” Napier said. “I think that’s where the root of these relationships start. Maybe having recruited them coming out of high school or recruited them coming out of junior college.”
Those transfers should help offset a few of the roster departures, including former starting center Cole Prudhomme, and pass rusher Joe Dillon opting not to come back for another season.
Also, not coming back are running backs Trey Ragas and former Erath star Elijah Mitchell who both declared for the NFL Draft. The backfield duo combined for 272 carries, 1,636 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns in 2020.
Chris Smith will be the Ragin’ Cajuns leading returning rusher as he is coming off a season with 350 yards on 62 carries. Napier spoke highly of the All-American return specialist, and freshman Emani Bailey.
“We’ve got a lot of confidence in Chris Smith,” Napier said. “He’s a proven player. Not only as a running back but as a returner. He has been a class act since day one.
“Amani Bailey has shown us in practice that he is a very capable player,” Napier added. “He is a promising young player.”
That doesn’t mean that Napier and his staff aren’t looking to add more bodies to that position group with National Signing Day coming up on February 5th. UL signed running back Dre’lyn Washington out of Hemphill, Texas in November and has a verbal commitment from Carencro star Kendrell Williams.
“We are planning on adding a number of players,” Napier said. “We added one in the early signing period, and we will add several in the next period. It is certainly part of our plan. There is an opportunity for a young player to impact the team.”