LAFAYETTE — Billy Napier is trading one swamp for another.
After a few weeks of speculation, University of Florida Athletics Director Scott Stricklin announced on Sunday that Napier had been hired to take over the Gators football program.
“We are humbled and honored to accept this incredible opportunity to be the head football coach at the University of Florida,” Napier said in the UF press release. “Our team, staff, and the entire organization will work daily to establish a program with integrity and class that we all can be proud of. More importantly, we will build a culture that is centered around making an impact on our players; as people, as students, and on the field.”
Napier takes over the Gators after having guided the Ragin’ Cajuns to unprecedented success.
In four seasons, Louisiana has posted a 39-12 overall record, three straight seasons of at least 10 wins, a program best 11-game winning streak, four Sun Belt Conference West Division titles, one co-conference title and are playing for another Saturday.
"I've followed and studied Billy Napier's career with interest, and he became the primary target immediately after this position came open," Stricklin said. "We felt confident he would be an excellent leader for the Gators, which is why he was the only candidate I met with about the job.
"Billy's ability to bring highly-talented people together — players, coaches, and staff — along with his vision for having a strong, relationship-based culture is what made him such an attractive choice,” Striklin added. “Add in how detailed his plan is for player development, staffing and recruiting, along with a sustained desire to improve, and it's easy to see why he's been successful.”
In addition, Napier has led the team to its first ranking in The Associated Press Top 25 Poll since World War II, it’s first road win over a Top 25 opponent (Iowa State in 2020), and ranked in the College Football Playoff Rankings.
Napier will remain the head coach of the Ragin’ Cajuns through Saturday’s SBC Championship Game against Appalachian State. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.
“I could not be happier for and more proud of Billy Napier as he begins his next chapter of coaching at the University of Florida,” Director of Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard said. “I want to personally thank him, our student-athletes, and staff for the unprecedented body of work they accomplished these past four years. I know I speak for all of Cajun Nation in wishing Billy, Ali, and the kids great success moving forward. Our efforts will soon turn to identifying the next head coach for our nationally-ranked football program.”
Prior to Louisiana, the 42-year-old Napier coached as an assistant at Arizona State, Alabama, Clemson and Colorado State.
Napier, who won two national titles under Nick Saban at Alabama, will now take over a Florida team that finished the season 6-6 after beating Florida State 24-21 on Saturday. Dan Mullen led the Gators to the SEC East title in 2020 but was fired by Strickland a week ago.
“We embrace the expectations and are excited about the challenge ahead,” Napier said. “We will assemble a special group of people and immediately get to work building a great program. A special thank you to President Dr. Fuchs and Athletic Director Scott Stricklin. We look forward to getting to Gainesville and starting this journey!”