Napier, Cajuns focused on Saturday

LAFAYETTE — Billy Napier is focused on Saturday.
The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns fourth-year coach proclaimed on Monday that he wasn’t sacrificing any of his time this week as his team prepares to host Appalachian State in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game on Saturday. That came less than 24 hours after it was announced that Napier was leaving the program to take over as head coach of the Florida Gators.
“As a whole, we’ve kind of made a decision we’re going to focus on the game,” said Napier, who was named SBC Coach of the Year on Thursday. “In my conversations with the administration at Florida, that was clear. This week in particular we were going to be focused on doing the best job we can do for this staff and the players here.
“Anybody who has been around us around here knows that’s the way it should be and that’s the way we’d want it to be.”
No. 20 Louisiana (11-1, 7-0 SBC) hosts App State (10-2, 7-1 SBC) on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.
It should be fairly easy for the Ragin’ Cajuns to be focused on the task at hand.
After being forced to share last year’s SBC Championship with Coastal Carolina after the game was cancelled due to COVID-19 issues with the Chanticleers, Louisiana has a chance to win its first outright SBC title and do so against the team that beat them in the title game in 2018 and 2019. Louisiana was also co-champions in 2005.
“We understand the challenge that it takes to play against an Appalachian State team and we respect that,” Napier said. “I think that’s a good thing, because our team will know what’s required throughout the week.”
Including those two title game matchups, Louisiana had lost its first eight meetings with App State. That all changed last season when Louisiana pulled out a 24-21 in a rain soaked game in Boone, North Carolina.
The score was not nearly as close earlier this season when the two teams faced off at Cajun Field back in October. Louisiana played its best game of the season as the Ragin’ Cajuns’ offense rolled up 455 yards, including 246 on the ground in a 41-13 victory.
Yet, Napier says that his team isn’t focusing on that convincing victory from two months ago.
“The key is that we understand that nothing that happened in that game is going to affect this one,” Napier said. “We’re going to have to earn the right to win with what we do and how we play on Saturday.
“Our detail, our urgency, our ability to execute and the discipline in which we play and certainly we have to produce and execute at a high level,” Napier added.
Napier isn’t far off on that approach as the App State team is a far more improved team now than it was earlier in the season.
After that lopsided defeat, App State responded by winning six straight games, including a 30-27 win over No. 14 Coastal Carolina. The Mountaineers’ defense has been especially efficient giving up a total of 31 points in the final four games.
“After the Louisiana game we came back and regrouped,” App State coach Shawn Clark said. “We didn’t coach well that game and we didn’t play well that game. We went back to keeping things a little bit more simple. I don’t think you can call the perfect defense. You can call a sound defense that your guys can execute.”
App State isn’t the only team that has shown improvement.
Even though Louisiana had its hands full with Arkansas State (28-27) and ULM (21-16), two teams that combined for five wins, Clark expects to have his team line up against an even more improved Louisiana squad come Saturday.
“I think they are always improving,” Clark said. “They are not trying to reinvent the wheel every single week. They will give you different shifts and motions but their core is never going to change.”
With so much on the line, Napier knows how much this team needs to be focused this entire week, and not just Saturday.
“I think the big thing here is that we don’t get too consumed with Saturday and we focus on what we need to do each day.” Napier said. “I think we’ve got to be very intentional about what we do, be very deliberate at practice. Really good preparation creates confidence.”