Napier among rumored candidates at South Carolina

It didn’t take long for Billy Napier’s name to come up in a Power 5 coaching rumor this year.
Within hours of South Carolina firing head coach Will Muschamp on Sunday, Napier was among the coaches listed as possible replacements in Columbia, South Carolina, by several regional and national media sources.
In fact, the UL coach had been named as a possible replacement by some sources before Muschamp was even fired, according to FootballScoop.com, which bills itself as the premier site for coaching job information since 1999.
The Gamecocks had fallen to 2-5 with a loss to Ole Miss over the weekend, leading athletic director Ray Tanner to the decision to pay the $13.2 million buyout of Muschamp’s contract. Muschamp was 28-30 in five years at South Carolina after going 28-21 in four years at Florida from 2011-14. His overall record is 56-51, and 10 of the team’s 13 losses over the past two seasons have been by double-digit margins.
Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo was named the interim head coach
Among the other coaches being listed as possible candidates for the job are Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze, Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell and Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian.
Napier, who has coached the Ragin’ Cajuns since 2018, has ties to the state of South Carolina, playing at Furman, an FCS program in Greenville, South Carolina, and beginning his coaching career as a graduate assistant and then an assistant coach at Clemson from 2006-10 under Dabo Swinney. He also coached for Nick Saban at Alabama and was Arizona State’s offensive coordinator before becoming the Cajuns’ coach.
This year, the Cajuns have been ranked in the Top 25 five times, including the past two weeks, the first time the school has been in the Associated Press poll since 1943. The Cajuns (7-1) are ranked 24th this week, up from 24th last week, and were ranked as high as 19th after week 3 and 23rd and 21st in weeks five and six, respectively.
Napier’s 2019 went 11-3 overall, setting a school record for wins and setting several offensive records in the process, leading to speculation after the season that the coach would leave for a job at a P5 school.
Media reports had Napier listed as a candidate at Ole Miss and Memphis, and as a possible option at Florida State and Arkansas if their coaching searches did not pan out the way those schools wanted. Instead, he signed a two-year extension to his deal in January.
Napier, 41, wouldn’t comment to The Advertiser when asked about the South Carolina job in particular, instead saying that being named as a potential candidate in the media for other jobs is a positive because it means the program is relevant and winning.
Freeze, 51, has led Liberty to an 8-0 record and a No. 21 spot in the AP polls this week, but the former Ole Miss coach has baggage. Freeze had led the Rebels to two straight wins over Alabama in 2014 and 2015 but resigned amid scandals involving recruiting violations and calls to an escort service from his university-provided cellphone.
Chadwell, who has Coastal Carolina tied for 15th in the AP poll after a 7-0 start to the season, but is 15-16 overall in two years after taking over for head coach Joe Moglia, who had been named the school’s athletic director. Chadwell is 43 years old.
Sarkisian, 46, has coached in college and the NFL since 2000, including stints as head coach at Washington (2009-13) and USC (2014-15). He was fired at USC after an indefinite leave of absence that athletic director Pat Haden announced in October of 2015. Media reports had Sarkisian showing up for a meeting with assistant coaches in an apparently intoxicated state. Further reports said Sarkisian had multiple other alcohol-related incidents at both Washington and USC.
Alabama hired Sarkisian as an analyst for the football team in 2016 and promoted him to offensive coordinator for the national championship game against Clemson after Lane Kiffin left to become head coach at Florida Atlantic. After a stint as offensive coordinator with the Atlanta Falcons, Sarkisian returned to Alabama as offensive coordinator in 2019.
Oklahoma assistant coach Shane Beamer, 43, son of former longtime Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer, also has been named in several media outlets as a candidate for the South Carolina job. Shane Beamer has been an assistant coach at Mississippi State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech and Georgia and has been assistant head coach/tight ends coach at Oklahoma since 2018.