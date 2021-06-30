Napier adds commits to football program

LAFAYETTE — Damon Youngblood wanted to play for a team that is ascending — which is why the college prospect out of McKinney, Texas, committed to the Ragin’ Cajuns.
“The only direction that Coach (Billy) Napier and the program is headed is up,” said Youngblood, who committed to the University of Louisiana on June 20. “Everything about that program is going uphill — about getting better. They have the culture that they are building and I really like what they are doing there.”
That is also the big selling point for the other four recruits for the 2022 class who have verbally committed to Napier’s program this month, which includes tight end Terrance Carter (Harker Heights, Texas), wide receiver Jaydon Johnson (Missouri City, Texas), offensive tackle Bryant Williams (Grand Lake, Louisiana) and offensive lineman Van Wells (CE King, Houston, Texas)..
During his high school career, McKinney has lined up at running back, Wildcat quarterback, safety, wide receiver, outside linebacker, kicker and return specialist.
That versatility ignited a slew of offers starting with Furham in February. In the months since then, McKinney has received offers from Air Force, Army, Navy, Colorado State, Arkansas State, Dartmouth, Liberty, New Mexico, North Texas, Rice, and Tulane.
Yet, it was his visit to Lafayette on June 5th that made the biggest impression. So much so, that he made an unofficial visit back to the town in between stops at Tulane and Rice.
“It just felt like the right place,” said McKinney, who says the Cajuns envision him on the defensive side of the football. “They are definitely the best football program of the ones I received offers from.”
McKinney admits that before 2020’s pandemic hit that he may have waited to commit but that is not the mindset he has this summer.
“Before COVID hit I would have waited a little bit longer,” McKinney said. “There are a lot less scholarships. Maybe one or two at each position are out there. The Ragin’ Cajuns were the team.”
Carter echoed that sentiment.
The 6-foot-3, 240-pound tight end expressed how impressed he was with both Napier and his play style.
“The program Coach Napier has is awesome,” said Carter who committed on June 1st. “I love the way the play style is and it fits me well.”
For Carter, a position switch finally put the former quarterback on the Ragin’ Cajuns map.
“It was very important,” said Carter, who also had an offer from rival Arkansas State. “I switched because I wasn’t getting recognized.”
Like his fellow Ragin’ Cajuns commits, Williams had no desire to drag out the recruiting process.
The 6-foot-7, 315-pound offensive tackle who helped the Hornets to the Class 1A championship game in 2020 received only one offer — from the Ragin’ Cajuns back in late January.
That stunned Williams who began his career at Barbe before being forced to relocate after Hurricane Laura last fall.
“It was very shocking to me that a Top 15 team offered me and that it was my first offer,” Williams said. “It took me off guard. I couldn’t be more blessed and I will make the most of this opportunity.”
With other teams starting to express interest, including Tulane and McNeese, why did Williams not wait to announce his commitment?
“The culture and brotherhood over there is perfect for a guy like me,” Williams said. “I want to be part of that. I just can’t wait to sign and get ready to work for them. I am blessed.”