Before good friends Jacob Helms and Micah Hebert finished one-two to lead North Lewis Elementary School’s Mustangs at the 2020 Archery in Louisiana Schools South Regional, sixth-grader and teammate Emma Theriot let the arrows fly and notched her highest score ever as a Mustang.
Theriot, 12, shot 228 out of a possible 300, which wound up being the third-highest score on the team on Feb. 8 at the LSU AgCenter’s State Storm Shelter in Alexandria. Teams from across the state competed in the qualifying tournament for the State Bullseye Tournament in April in Shreveport.
“I think that was awesome,” Theriot said later about her score in her final elementary school level archery tournament.
Due to a scheduling conflict, Theriot traveled to Alexandria before the rest of the team and shot earlier in the match than the rest of the Mustangs.
“I had things to do with the family. I was pretty nervous but it all turned out good. I was a bit surprised,” she said about her career-high effort.
Theriot, who has been shooting competitively two years, placed one bullseye during her time at the line. She hopes to continue shooting competitively, she said.
Later, fifth-graders Helms and Hebert shot 239 and 230, respectively, in the spacious indoor range. Helms ranked 12th out of 104 fifth-graders while Hebert was 22nd.
NLES Archery Team Coach Carla Darcey was proud of the team’s efforts, although none qualified for the state tournament. The middle school student/archers missed out because of a rule stipulating at least four boys and four girls had to be entered in the tournament.
“We didn’t have enough this year for the Middle School Division,” Darcey said this past week.
Overall, she said, “We had some pretty good scores considering we practiced only a few times from when we starting practicing (Fall 2019) and regionals because of the weather. We didn’t get much practice in.”
Twenty-three Mustangs took their aim during regionals.
Some Mustangs still may get a chance to shoot at the state contest set for the Shreveport Convention Center, the coach said, because of tiered registration.
Darcey, who started the program four years ago, praised the Mustangs.
“Jacob Helm, he did well, him and Micah. They really shot well this year, them and Emma Theriot. Some fourth-graders really surprised me and really shot well. And the fifth-graders really shot well,” she said, noting the future is bright at NLES.
The NLES Archery Team is scheduled to compete at the State 3-D Tournament on Feb. 29 at the LSU AgCenter’s State Storm Shelter.