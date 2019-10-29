Murray doing a good Kamara impersonation

NEW ORLEANS — Latavius Murray is doing a pretty good Alvin Kamara impersonation.
And a pretty good Teddy Bridgewater impersonation as well.
Murray had his second consecutive 100-yard game filling in for Kamara in the New Orleans Saints’ 31-9 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
He rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown after rushing for 119 yards and two touchdowns in a victory at Chicago.
Against the Cardinals he also simulated Kamara’s pass-catching ability, grabbing nine passes for a career-high 55 receiving yards. That included a 15-yard touchdown reception, the first scoring reception of his seven-year career.
“I was due,” Murray said.
Sunday’s game also marked the first time Murray has had back-to-back 100-yard games.
“It was a special day,” Murray said, “especially coming from a guy like Drew.”
Murray was referring to catching his touchdown pass from Drew Brees, who was returning from a five-game absence due to thumb surgery.
That brings us to Bridgewater, who went 5-0 as Brees’ replacement.
So far Murray’s ability to fill the void left by Kamara has been comparable to Bridgewater’s ability to fill the void left by Brees’ absence for the 7-1 Saints.
Bridgewater still popular
Speaking of Bridgewater, he was gone from the starting lineup but certainly not forgotten.
When he was put on the video screens during a second-half timeout, the crowd chanted, “Tedy-dy, Ted-dy, Ted-dy.” Then when he replaced Brees on the game’s final possession he got a loud ovation and the chant began again.
“I love the fact that our fan base has embraced him the way that they have,” Brees said.
The Saints traded for Bridgewater at the end of the 2018 preseason, then re-signed him during the off-season as insurance in case Brees got hurt.
“He was outstanding (as the starter),” Saints coach Sean Payton said of Bridgewater. “He appreciates that (the fans support him). It’s a big reason why we acquired him in the off-season. Sometimes you don’t know if you’re going to need that.”
Playing keep away again
The Saints dominated time of possession for the second consecutive game.
They held the ball for 37 minutes and 59 seconds a week after holding it for 37:26 against Chicago.
“We wanted to possess the ball as long as possible, to keep it out of their hands, out of (quarterback) Kyler Murray’s hands and take care of the football to try and generate points,” Brees said.
More Brees milestones
Brees kept hitting milestones in first game back.
The NFL’s all-time leading passer became the first NFL player to pass for 75,000 yards, finishing the game with 75,218 career passing yards.
Brees also threw three touchdown passes, the 159th time he has thrown multiple touchdown passes in a game. That tied him with Brett Favre for third most.
Notes
The Saints, who won their sixth consecutive game, and the New England Patriots are the only teams to have six-game winning streaks in each of the last three seasons. … K Wil Lutz missed a 47-yard field goal at the end of the game’s first possession, giving him three consecutive misses before he made a 26-yarder in the second quarter. … The Saints defense has held their opponents to under 100 yards rushing in five consecutive games and has not given up 100 rushing yards to an individual player in 34 consecutive games.