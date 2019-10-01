Multiple takeaways highlight defensive effort

NEW ORLEANS —The Saints had multiple takeaways for the first time this season and they needed all three in a 12-10 victory against Dallas on Sunday night in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Early in the second quarter, linebacker A.J. Klein punched the ball loose from tight end Jason Witten and safety Vonn Bell recovered at the Saints 47, ending a possible scoring threat.
“To be honest, I played the route bad,” Klein said. “Jason Witten slid underneath me and caught the ball. I was lucky enough to come from behind and make a punch out.”
Bell, who returned a fumble 33 yards for a touchdown in a 33-27 victory at Seattle a week earlier, was involved in another key takeaway later in the second quarter.
Dallas went for a fourth and 1 at its 43 and Ezekiel Elliott gained two yards, but Bell stripped the ball from his grasp and secured it, leading to a field goal that gave New Orleans a 9-3 halftime lead.
“I was glad that I could make an impact play,” Bell said. “I just wanted to make a play so the offense could put some points on the board.”
The final play of the game started with the ball being snapped at the Cowboys 48 and Dak Prescott’s Hail Mary pass was intercepted by safety Marcus Williams.
It was Williams’s second interception of the season and he and Bell have combined for all five of the Saints’ takeaways.
Penalties slow down the offense
Penalties were a big problem for the Saints, especially the offense.
New Orleans was penalized nine times for 80 yards.
“It will be hard to overcome some of those penalties,” Saints coach Sean Payton said. “Those have to get cleaned up. They are going to get cleaned up, I promise you. It’s been too difficult to overcome. We have to do better in that area.”
The offense was called for holding six times (one was declined) and once for illegal block above the waist.
“It’s tough,” quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said of the penalties. “To be in a second and twenty and the call sheet is getting thin. Then to get to third down and it’s third and long, we only have so many third-and-long calls.
“If we could just eliminate the negative plays, we will be much more explosive.”
“We’ll have more opportunities to do certain things. It all starts with being on the same page. Going back to day one football, OTA’s without the pads, just lining up, breaking the huddle with tempo, playing with confidence, and playing fast. That’ll eliminate the penalties and the rest will take care of itself.”
Payton regrets last play call
Payton blamed himself for a sack that Bridgewater took on the Saints final offensive play, which could have been costly.
The Saints were in field-goal range at the Dallas 31 when they faced a third and 8 with less than two minutes remaining. Payton called a pass play, the Cowboys blitzed and Bridgewater was sacked at the Dallas 47.
New Orleans had to punt, leaving the Cowboys with a chance to win with a field goal after the sack prevented a Wil Lutz kick that could have provided a five-point lead.
“I was pleased with how we ran the ball in the second half. I thought that was significant,” Payton said. “I hated my call at the end on third down where we took a sack. I know better. I put (Bridgewater) in a tough position there. We were thinking field goal, obviously to make it a touchdown game.”
Thomas ties Beckham’s record
WR Michael Thomas continues to make history.
He set the NFL record for catches in the first three seasons of a career with 321.
On Sunday his nine catches (for 95 yards) pushed his career total to 355 as he matched former LSU star Odell Beckham Jr.’s record for reaching 350 career catches the fastest by doing so after 52 games.