The “jack-of-all-trades” designation usually goes to a skill position player who can do multiple things on offense, say a running back/receiver/kick returner.
No one is going to confuse Acadiana Christian’s Jacob Mullins with a skill position player. At 5-foot-9 and 253 pounds, he is the epitome of a lineman.
But Mullins is a jack-of-all-trades player in one sense.
“I kind of play everywhere along the line,” Mullins said. “I play right guard and tight end on offense and nose guard or an end.”
Not a bad combination for someone who has been playing football for only a year.
“Last year was my first year playing football,” Mullins said. “It was great. The practices were hard, the games were fun. I was excited to play.”
Mullins didn’t elaborate on why he started playing football as a junior but he was glad to be able to join “his brothers” on the field and play for ACS.
He’s looking forward to that same type of fun for the 2021 season.
“I think it’s going to be fun. That’s mostly what I’m in it for,” he said. “The winning is not essential. That’s what we’re in it for but at the end of the day it’s a game and I just want to have fun with it.
“Just enjoy it.”
So far through the spring and summer, Mullins has been dealing with the alternately wet and hot weather conditions.
“It’s been rough especially with all the rain that we had,” Mullins said. “On one hand it’s good to get that experience because games are canceled because of rain. But on the other hand it’s tough dealing with the wet conditions.
“It’s tough but it’s fun at the same time and I couldn’t imagine doing anything else with my spare time.”
As for personal goals for the 2021 season. Mullins sees some defensive numbers in his head.
“I just want to do my absolute best, maybe get a couple of quarterback sacks,” he said. “Defense is where I feel I’m at my best for the team.
“And then I’ll work on offense over the summer.”