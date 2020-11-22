GUEYDAN — Besides the senses — sight and hearing — coming into play as the sun rose gloriously over a rice field Nov. 14, Greg Mullen felt a sense of pride and accomplishment as he hunted geese with his son, Jerry Mullen, and his good friend, Matt.
After all, the weekend goose hunt was a retirement gift from Mullen to Matt, a former Navy SEAL from Louisiana. (EDITOR’S NOTE: Matt’s full name withheld for security reasons.)
The 59-year Mullen, who has hunted on his duck hunting lease near Forked Island since the mid-2010s, hired another New Iberia outdoorsman to guide them when he tabbed, for the umpteenth time, Jack Cousin. Cousin, 26, won multiple world championship goose calling contests when he was younger.
The combination of goose hunting with friends and a highly sought-after, recognized guide was rewarding.
“He (Matt) enjoyed it. It’s the first time he’s ever been goose hunting. He didn’t have anything to compare it to,” Mullen said. “He shot. He did get some geese. He was amazed at Jack’s calling. When he’s calling, the geese are listening.”
Cousin has been guiding full time for two years with Gueydan-based Sportsman Charters LLC after guiding part time for about nine years dating back to his days at Catholic High School and at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, where he graduated. After graduation, he worked a couple of years for a crane company on an LNG job in Hackberry.
He found his calling, so to speak, as a calling geese hunting guide and dove in full time.
Cousin said he has hunted with the Mullens for the past three years.
“We have a good time together. Yeah, it was a good time. It was kind of a slow hunt. We killed five specks (speckle-belly geese) and a few ducks,” he said. “They’re fun to hunt with. We’ve hunted a lot together the last few years. They’re good people for sure.”
Cousin’s skill with a goose call never ceases to impress Mullen.
“He’s absolutely amazing. It sounds like he’s talking to them but it’s like more than one talking to them. He’s something else. He’s incredible. I just enjoy listening to him,” Mullen said.
Jerry Mullen, 19, an LSU sophomore, was equally awed by the guide’s goose calling as they waited, shotguns at the ready.
“It’s just insane. It sounds like five different people calling at the same time,” he said, noting for the record they had five speckle-bellies, one teal and two redheads the first day. “It’s always a good time hunting with Jack.”
The first morning was slow at first, he said.
“It sounded like a war out there because it was opening weekend and there was so many people hunting it kind of spooked the geese. They started working better, probably about 8, 8:30,” said the younger Mullen, who graduated from Catholic High School after a standout career as an offensive/defensive tackle and starter at OT when the Panthers won the state title in 2016.
“It was two groups of four that came in and maybe one single. They were decoying well. Of course, the calling definitely helped. I think most of the shots we got were over the top of us. I think they were definitely going to land if we gave them more time.”
Cousin said, “It was definitely slower than most opening weekends. It seems like the specks around here are like a week to two weeks behind.”
However, he said in the same breath, he hasn’t seen as many ducks around here at this time of year for a long, long time.
“It’s been a long time since anybody has said that,” he said.
Greg Mullen was excited about the prospects for the rest of the first split, which ends Dec. 6 in the Coastal Zone and West Zone.
“This year so far is better than last year,” he said.
His son agreed and said, “I’m very excited. I think it’s going to be a lot better than last season.”
The elder Mullen was a paramedic program director for the National EMS Academy, founded by Acadian Ambulance Service in 2003, before he retired 1 ½ years ago. Matt, the recently retired Navy SEAL, held a similar position in his branch of the military.
Gifford Saravia of New Iberia, who was on the weekend goose hunts with them, succeeded Mullen.
The Mullens and Saravia were counting the days leading up to the rice country goose hunt with Cousin.
Greg Mullen talked about it at the New Iberia Ducks Unlimited Chapter Banquet on Oct. 29 at the Isle of Iberia RV Park and Resort.
“It was our way of thanking Matt for his years of protecting our country,” Greg Mullen said a few days following the weekend hunts.